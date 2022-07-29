The first phase of preliminary design on a potential major renovation project at the historic Morrison County Courthouse is complete.
Vetter Johnson Architects met with the Board of Commissioners, July 19, to share their findings and possible options. In March, the Board approved a request for the company to do the schematic design phase for a cost of $58,453 — 15% of the overall potential design cost of $389,686.67.
If the project moves forward, in full, about $4 million of the $6.5 million the county received in American Recovery Plan Act (ARPA) funding would pay for renovations that would include the addition of an elevator and first floor bathrooms to make the building ADA compliant, and restoration/replacement of the historic windows.
Vetter Johnson had previously gone through a similar process in 2015 and 2016 as it prepared for renovations to the Morrison County Government Center. Ultimately, the updates that included the historic courthouse were not included in the final project.
“In general, a lot of the goals remain the same,” said Tyler Johnson, president of Vetter Johnson. “I think we can all agree that one of the main things that has to be considered is — the purpose of the project is providing accessibility; solving issues for getting people vertically through the space, providing toilet rooms that meet current code on both levels, which currently are lacking.”
Though the current project does not include connecting the historic courthouse to the Government Center, Johnson said such a future project was considered in the schematic design phase. In the findings presented, they included “a pathway” to make that process easier if the Board elects to go down that road at some point.
He said they also addressed safety issues, having conversations with local codes officials. From that standpoint, along with historic preservation, Johnson said this new plan is an improvement from what they completed in 2016.
“We’ve met with a number of professionals we believe appropriate of this phase,” he said. “One of them is a window contractor. He’s been on the site twice. He’s done a lot of work with historic preservation and, specifically, restoration work, which would be a big portion of this scope.”
He said they have also started the conversation with the State Historic Preservation Office (SHPO), which would have to sign off on any project, due to the historic nature of the building and its designation as a historic site.
“The comments I’ve received is, we’re thinking about all of the right things at this early phase, so they did appreciate that,” Johnson said.
In terms of putting in a pathway to future renovations that could connect the buildings, Vetter Johnson Principal Architect Steve Johnson said this will ensure, if that comes to fruition, the Board will not have to “double back and spend money making modifications that we could make now.”
The plan in 2016, he said, was to utilize an elevator in the taller portion of the government center, which was built in 1992. There would then be connections built between the upper and middle levels of the historic courthouse and their counterparts in the Government Center.
“That plan would be very destructive to the historic fabric of the existing courthouse,” Steve Johnson said. “You would literally bang into much of the historic fabric of that building; the bay window, nice arched windows, stuff like that.”
The new plan would involve building an addition onto the north end of the historic courthouse. The elevator and staircase — involved in the current project — would be just inside the possible addition.
Steve Johnson added that it is important through all phases to be sensitive to the placement of any additions to historic buildings. SHPO, he said, will not allow it to be right out front. And they will want the addition to be distinguishable from the historic structure.
“We oftentimes do zippers between these kind of newer parts and older parts, where it’s tucked in a little bit so the shadow lines and some other material separates it,” he said. “Your brick isn’t going to match perfectly and your stone isn’t going to match perfectly, but you’ve got something that sort of breaks it up.”
Going back to the current project, Tyler Johnson said a historic window consultant helped identify the condition of each window and which areas would be good to add storm windows. He said several of the windows in the courtroom on the second floor have already been replaced. However, they are stored in a stair tower, so contractors will still be able to get a good look at what needs to be modified or replicated.
Contegrity Group Construction Manager Pete Filippi was able to provide updated cost estimates for the current project. After spending a great deal of time looking at the elevator and bathroom addition to make the building ADA compliant, he said the price had not changed much from the $2 million estimate he gave the Board in February.
“For the most part, we’re basically seeing the same project we did back then,” Filippi said. “We’re at $2.170 million. We increased a little bit on a few parts.”
He said part of the increase is due to unit costs. That includes price quotes for the stone base, which they had to source from a company in Wisconsin to get what is needed for the project.
On the window replacement side, which was estimated at around $1.3 million in February, he said there were some more significant changes to cost projections.
Filippi said they “relied heavily” on Old World Window of Duluth, which was the company that came in and toured the building with Morrison County Facilities Manager John Erdrich and Tyler Johnson.
The estimated price now is about $1.391 million, along with an additional $384,000 for the addition of storm windows. Filippi said what Old World Windows does is a “very specialized trade,” so they feel comfortable with the prices the company provided.
“You look at that and with the amount of windows you have and, actually, the process and place for them to pick through that,” Filippi said. “For them coming to remove a batch if they’re the low successful bidder — whenever this comes to fruition — take these back to a shop, totally disassemble them, rebuild them, replace any of the rotten wood with custom moldings to match and then to glaze them back in — kind of like you would do in the old days with a glazing compound — refinish them, bring them back, install them and then take the next bank out.”
He said such an intricate project would have to be done by a specialized restoration contractor. That type of work, he said, is typically higher in cost.
Following the presentation, Commissioner Randy Winscher asked about the availability of materials. With supply chain issues being a concern for all construction this year, he wondered if they could secure what was needed to complete the project in a relatively timely fashion.
“The landscape in the last year and a half has been very treacherous,” Filippi said. “You see it in your everyday life. We have had the same experience in the construction world. If you think through this and the design is allowed to continue, you probably won’t see this bid until later this year or early 2023.”
While he said the supply chain is still “very tight,” many of the materials needed for this project would be masonry and concrete. Though prices have gone up, he said there really has not been a shortage in what they have sourced for the project, so far.
He added that they are going to see “a little bit of headwinds” in the construction industry soon. In other words, work will slow down some from the torrid pace contractors have had to go during the last 18 or so months. He said this would bode well for the industry, as far as getting caught up, and it will hopefully bring prices back down.
He said Contegrity Group recently bid out a major project on a jail in Rice County and received 110 bidders “that we wouldn’t have seen six months prior to that because it was so busy.” Contractors are starting to load up on work.
In terms of working with SHPO, Steve Johnson said they’ve had some “preliminary discussions,” but the next phase — developmental design — would allow Vetter Johnson to work more directly with them to see what they think of the project.
The cost of the developmental design phase is 20% of the total design cost — $77,937.33.
Commissioner Mike Wilson said he was impressed with what he saw, so far, but was concerned about long-term implications. He said he saw the current project as a commitment to do future projects that could, in total, equal $15 million - $20 million.
He said he had concerns about the cost of other issues facing the county, such as replacing the Public Works building and equipment that was recently destroyed in a fire.
“I don’t know what I can commit to this at the time,” Wilson said. “I like the drawings. I like the work you’ve done, because it gives us plans of how we’ve got to do it. I don’t think it matters when we do this, if we do it, because the cost will just go up, but the plans will probably be about the same.”
Winscher said he shared those concerns, along with costs of maintaining the historic courthouse.
“There’s always maintenance to the building, no matter what we do there,” Erdrich said. “There always will be maintenance, even if we do move forward with it.”
Filippi added that, if the Board chose to do so, the current issues could be addressed as somewhat of a “blended project.” He said they could start by addressing the ADA compliance, and possibly parcel out the windows over 10 years. Though there is risk involved with that, as costs could go up.
Ultimately, the Board decided more discussion is needed before it makes a decision on whether to move forward with the developmental design phase.
“In all fairness, I think the Board should have the opportunity to ruminate on this and then we should have a discussion about, really, what we’re looking at,” said Board Chair Greg Blaine. “I think this Board also has to get their arms around some of the other needs of the county.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.