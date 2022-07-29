Historic Courthouse

From left, Morrison County Facilities Manager John Erdrich, Contegrity Group Construction Manager Pete Fillipi, Vetter Johnson Principal Architect Steve Johnson and Vetter Johnson President Tyler Johnson speak before the Morrison County Board, July 19, in Little Falls. Board members shown are, from left, Mike Wilson, Mike LeMieur, Jeffrey Jelinski and Greg Blaine; County Administrator Matt LeBlanc.

 Staff photo by Zach Hacker

The first phase of preliminary design on a potential major renovation project at the historic Morrison County Courthouse is complete.

Vetter Johnson Architects met with the Board of Commissioners, July 19, to share their findings and possible options. In March, the Board approved a request for the company to do the schematic design phase for a cost of $58,453 — 15% of the overall potential design cost of $389,686.67.

Load comments