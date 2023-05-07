The city of Little Falls will soon begin negotiations for pricing on a schematic design of a potential major public buildings project.
The Little Falls City Council voted unanimously, Monday, to give City Administrator Jon Radermacher the go-ahead to enter discussions on costs for the crucial starting point of the proposed project. An estimated cost for Wold to provide the schematic design for a new, combined City Hall, Police Station and Fire Station in one building was $238,500.
That number represents 15% of an overall architectural fee of $1.59 million; 6% of the estimated $26.5 million construction cost for the project as a whole. If changes are made to the project that decrease the cost of the project, that would be reflected in the cost for both the schematic design and the architectural fee.
“If the total scope of the project goes down, the rest of the costs of things would go down,” Radermacher said. “Or, if we get to a point in the schematic design in which we know we’re absolutely committed, we’re not going to do all three buildings, we’re just going to do one, that could change the next phases of cost.”
Wold presented three possible options, April 3, for a combined public safety building on the current site of the Little Falls Fire Station on First Street Northeast. A facilities study conducted last fall found deficiencies in all three existing buildings that make their long-term use not viable in their current state.
During that April 3 meeting, Wold estimated it would take about three months to complete schematic design work. Radermacher said that portion of the potential project was of utmost importance in advance of community meetings, tentatively planned for late summer or early fall.
“The blocks on the page are one thing,” he said. “It gives us a sense of how we could fit that square footage on there, but it really doesn’t give you the sense of, ‘What do these facilities actually look like? How will they be incorporated onto that property?’ As well as incorporated within each other.”
Radermacher said in conversations the Council had in 2022 about a new clubhouse at the Little Falls Golf Course, the schematic design was “incredibly helpful” in getting a full picture of the project.
He acknowledged that the total cost was “a very large number,” but reminded the Council that it was based on the total cost of the project being significant. The vote to move forward in no way locks the Council into doing the project as a whole.
“We’re not asking tonight for you to say, ‘Yes,’ and then we’re all of a sudden committed to spending all of that money,” Radermacher said. “We would move onto saying, ‘Yes, we would discuss further contracts.’”
The negotiated contract would have to come before the Council for approval once it is complete before any money is spent.
“If we do approve it, for them to do their phase 1 through whatever phase it was, does that come out of the general fund?” asked Council Member Dave Glaze. “Have we budgeted for it?”
Radermacher said a project fund would be established, likely out of the equipment fund. That project fund can run as a deficit — which is typical when the city has cash available for such projects. Once the final bonding was secured, that would pay back the project fund, close it out and go into debt service.
But, that is a long way down the road. The Council is planning another retreat during which it hopes to flesh out where the funds will come from to pay back the bond for the project. There are several options, including a portion of a local option sales tax it hopes to put to a vote in November 2024, levy dollars and funding from utility funds.
Utility funds are a possible source to help pay back the funds because the buildings will help support those services.
“There is a lot of arguments and reasoning to do that so it isn’t just all property taxes,” Radermacher said. “Even then, not every entity in the city pays property taxes. You have your tax exempt properties. If you had some of those resources and revenue coming in, the source of utility fees from those tax exempt properties, then that could help capture some revenue that’s otherwise not going to be paid for by those taxpayers.”
He said it is common on large projects like this to not have a dedicated source of funding for the project as a whole at this stage. When they get to the point where construction is actually going to start, that is when other financing sources, such as USDA Rural Development funds, will be considered.
In the case of Rural Development, the funds are provided up front so the city can begin to pay back the bonds while construction is happening. It’s similar to what the city did with its wastewater treatment plant project, which was completed in 2021.
“We’re not having to come up with the $20 million or $30 million all up front and then bond it to pay it back,” Radermacher said. “We’re actually using those programs to help pay for the construction costs while it’s going on.”
Glaze mentioned that the local option sales tax was brought up as a potential source of funding. He asked Radermacher if the proposed community recreation center would still be the first priority if the measure were to pass.
Radermacher said it would. Anything from the sales tax that went toward the public safety building would be additional funds that were not used for the recreation center.
Prior to approving the request to negotiate, Council Member David Meyer asked Radermacher if he would be the one trying to work out a deal with Wold. Radermacher said yes, that is typically the case.
“Do you get anywhere with them?” Meyer asked. “Like, the rates? Like, the 6%? Does it usually work? I mean how do you even go about that, I guess? Are you like, ‘Hey, well, this firm would charge this?’”
In the past, Radermacher said the city has done requests for proposals (RFP) on professional services. In that case, the city can list out what work it wants done for each level of the project. Firms then provide a price for what it would cost to hire them.
“We did that in the start of even doing the facility needs assessment with Wold to select them to do the work that we did with them last fall and early this winter to get the conversation to the point we’re at today,” he said.
Little Falls City Council Briefs:
In other business Monday, the Little Falls City Council:
• Heard public comment from Robin Hensel, who asked the city to put the signs out on crosswalks to increase awareness for vehicles to stop, as well as more handicapped parking stalls downtown. City Engineer Greg Kimman said the city will look into adding more handicapped parking downtown;
• Heard the annual Camp Ripley community impact update from Brigadier General Lowell Kruse;
• Accepted a donation of $483,106 from the Minnesota Department of Transportation’s Transportation Alternatives Program for Ripley spur pedestrian crossing improvements;
• Received the resignation of Park Maintenance Worker John Witucki;
• Closed a public hearing that was opened April 17, and ultimately approved a resolution to establish a redevelopment project area and adopt redevelopment plans in relation to an expansion at Falls Fabricating;
• Amended a resolution supporting the Fire Department in its application for a Community Impact Grant through Sourcewell for turnout gear;
• Amended the city’s sign ordinance to allow electronic signs in the central business district B-1; which includes areas zoned for business that are not downtown;
• Approved a mutual aid agreement for the Little Falls Police Department with the St. Louis County Sheriff’s Office;
• Approved a request to draft a letter of intention regarding the potential sale and distribution of Little Falls drinking water services to the city of Flensburg; and
• Authorized the submittal of a CenterPoint Energy Community Safety Grant request of $4,489.62 for carbon monoxide detectors and five gas monitors.
The next meeting of the Little Falls City Council is at 7:30 p.m. Monday, May 15, at Little Falls City Hall. A work session will be held immediately before the meeting.
