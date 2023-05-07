Concept designs

Graphics provided by Wold Architects show three possible concepts of a combined City Hall, Fire Hall and Police Department building in Little Falls at the current site of the Fire Hall on Haven Road. The road along the left side of each photo is Haven Road, with Third Avenue Northeast at the top, Second Street Northeast on the right and Second Avenue Northeast at the bottom.

 Graphics by Wold Architects

The city of Little Falls will soon begin negotiations for pricing on a schematic design of a potential major public buildings project.

The Little Falls City Council voted unanimously, Monday, to give City Administrator Jon Radermacher the go-ahead to enter discussions on costs for the crucial starting point of the proposed project. An estimated cost for Wold to provide the schematic design for a new, combined City Hall, Police Station and Fire Station in one building was $238,500.

