The Morrison County Land Services Office announced the Local Boards of Appeal and Equalization meetings will start April 11.
The purpose of these meetings is to provide a fair and objective forum for property owners to appeal their property valuation or classification for taxes payable in 2024.
Property owners who wish to appeal the value or classification of their property for the 2023 assessment, taxes payable in 2024, may contact the Morrison County Land Services Office to discuss their concerns with a county appraiser. Those who do not agree with the valuation or classification after discussing it with the appraisers, may make an appointment to appear at their Local Board of Appeal and Equalization.
Appointments can be made by contacting the Morrison County Land Services Office at (320) 632-0170 or toll free at 1 (866) 401-1111, ext. 170.
The Board dates are as follows:
Tuesday, April 11 — 8:30 a.m. , Agram Township at the Agram Town Hall; 10 a.m., Bellevue Township at the Bellevue Town Hall; 1 p.m., Green Prairie Township at the Green Prairie Town Hall.
Wednesday, April 12 — 9 a.m., Buckman Township at St. Michael’s Parish Center; 10:30 a.m., Buckman City at the Buckman City Hall ; 1:30 p.m., Little Falls Township at the Little Falls Town Hall.
Thursday, April 13 — 9:30 a.m., Genola City at the Genola City Hall; 11 a.m., Pierz Township at the Pierz City Hall; 1 p.m., Pierz City at the Pierz City Hall.
Friday, April 14 — 9 a.m., Motley City at the Motley City Hall; 10:30 a.m., Motley Township at the Motley Town Hall; 1 p.m., Rosing Township at the Pillager Fire Hall.
Monday, April 17 — 9 a.m., Open Book meetings to be held at the Morrison County Land Services office for: Lakin Township, Mount Morris Township, Pulaski Township, Bowlus City, Elmdale City, Flensburg City, Harding City, Hillman City and Swanville City.
Monday, April 17 — 1 p.m., Royalton City at the Royalton City Hall.
Tuesday, April 18 — 9 a.m., Little Falls City at the Little Falls City Hall; 1 p.m., Pike Creek Township at the Pike Creek Town Hall.
Wednesday, April 19 — 10:30 a.m., Elmdale Township at the Elmdale Town Hall; 1 p.m., Upsala City at the Upsala Rec Building; 2 p.m., Two Rivers Township at the Bowlus Fire Hall.
Thursday, April 20 — 9 a.m., Belle Prairie Township at the Belle Prairie Town Hall; 1:30 p.m., Morrill Township at the Morrill Town Hall; 3 p.m., Hillman Township at the Charlotte Kastanek home.
Friday, April 21 — 9 a.m., Scandia Valley Township at the Scandia Valley Town Hall.
Monday, April 24 — 9 a.m., Cushing Township at the Cushing Town Hall; 11 a.m., Parker Township at the Parker Town Hall; 1 p.m., Darling Township at the Darling Town Hall; 2:30 p.m., Randall City at the Randall City Hall .
Tuesday, April 25 — 9 a.m., Lastrup City at the Lastrup City Hall; 10:30 a.m., Granite Township at the Granite Town Hall; 1 p.m., Buh Township at the Buh Town Hall.
Wednesday, April 26 — 8:30 a.m., Sobieski City at the Sobieski Community Center; 9:30 a.m., Swanville Township at the Swanville Fire Hall; 11 a.m., Culdrum Township at the Culdrum Town Hall; 2 p.m., Swan River Township at the Swan River Town Hall.
Thursday, April 27 — 9 a.m., Platte Township at the Platte Town Hall; 10:30 a.m., Ripley Township at the Ripley Town Hall.
Friday, April 28 — 9 a.m., Leigh Township at the Hillman Legion; 10:30 a.m., Richardson Township at the Richardson Town Hall.
Wednesday, June 14 — 5 p.m., Special Board of Appeal and Equalization to be held at the Morrison County Government Center, County Board Room.
Anyone who wishes to make an appeal may do so in person, by letter or have a representative appeal for them. Per State Law, residents must appeal to the Local Board of Appeal and Equalization before they can appeal to the Special Board of Appeal and Equalization.
Questions regarding the Boards can be directed to the Land Services Office at (320) 632-0170. The Morrison County Land Services Office hours are Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. – 4:30 p.m. The Land Services Office is located in the central building, upper level, in the Government Center at 213 First Ave. SE in Little Falls. Property values may be viewed on line at www.co.morrison.mn.us. Click on the “Maps Online” link to access the page where property owner, addresses or parcel numbers can be entered to search for values and classifications.
