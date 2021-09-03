A majority of nearly 4 to 1 was in favor of closing a railroad crossing in northern Morrison County at an Aug. 26 public hearing hosted by the Morrison County Board of Commissioners at Scandia Valley Township Hall.
The issue came to a public hearing after Morrison County Public Works Director Steve Backowski presented a proposal to the County Board, June 29, that he had received to close the crossing on Holt Road in Lincoln from Burlington Northern Santa Fe (BNSF) Railway. The topic was initially broached in 2012, but at the time the Board decided against closure.
The main reason it decided to maintain the status quo was because of opposition from the Scandia Valley Township Board and Scandia Valley Fire and Rescue. There is a dry hydrant at Fish Trap Creek that the Fire Department accesses through the crossing when serving properties on the west side of the railroad tracks and into Todd County.
Recently, BNSF contacted Backowski with a new proposal. The railway and Minnesota Department of Transportation (MnDOT) — which is also in favor of closure — would pay $485,000 to Morrison County in a lump sum in exchange for the closure. Of that, $258,000 would be used for the installation of a wet well off of Fish Trap Lake for use by the Fire Department in lieu of the current dry well.
About $70,000 would be used for upgrading Aster Road — County Road 200 — west of the tracks, which would then be turned back to Scandia Valley Township. The remaining amount would be used as discretionary funds for the county.
The County Board opted to hold a public hearing to receive community input prior to making a decision.
“This is part of a safety approach to railroad crossings that goes back several decades now; really implemented both at the federal and state level,” said Dan Peltier, manager for public projects for BNSF. “It’s attempting to consolidate crossings, especially on busy rail lines so that we have fewer crossings with better safety features. This is all part and parcel of that.”
Many of the more than 50 residents in attendance voiced frustration over the noise associated with the railroad crossing.
Keene McKammon said he has been coming to the property he now owns on Athena Road for 70 years. He said the last 10 years have made staying over night at the property nearly “unbearable.” He also cited health concerns due to a lack of sleep because he is awakened by the train horn blowing as many as 20 times a night.
“I applaud your safety concerns, but there’s also health concerns from the train horn blowing across the lake,” McKammon said. “It almost is amplified over the water.
“It’s not just the safety concerns, for me,” he continued. “I can appreciate the concerns of derailments or what have you near a lake, but it’s also an environmental concern for my health and my family’s health.”
Chuck Salter agreed. His family has owned property on Fish Trap Lake since 2001. He said the rule requiring trains to sound their horns at all crossings went into effect in 2005, prior to which he doesn’t remember being bothered by train noise.
As a member of the Fish Trap Lake Improvement District Board of Directors, he said the topic has come up at its annual meeting every year since 2006 or 2007.
“It’s a major barrier to enjoying the lake property,” Salter said.
Peltier later explained a federal law that requires the train whistle to be sounded four times while approaching every crossing. He said there is also a minimum and maximum amount of time for which it can be sounded, and BNSF has an enforcement mechanism to ensure crews are following guidelines.
Jody Boedigheimer said her property was closer to the crossing than anyone else present at the public hearing. While she said she sympathized with those who had trouble sleeping because of the horns, she said she is able to sleep with her windows open and never get woken up despite her proximity to the crossing.
She also questioned whether or not closing the crossing would make much of a difference in the amount of noise residents hear from passing trains. Ultimately, she was against closing the crossing.
“When you bought your property, you knew the track was there, you knew the train was there, and are you going to guarantee that whistle would never blow in close proximity?” Boedigheimer said.
When pressed on that question later in the meeting by Linda Donahue, Peltier said closure would result in less noise from the train whistles.
“That is correct,” he said. “The amount of train horn sounds that sound through there will be greatly reduced.”
Marvin Thorsett was also against the idea of closing the crossing.
He argued that the train had been going through since the 1800s and there had never been any accidents or derailments. That was in response to concerns many have voiced about the environmental issues that could be caused by an accident at the crossing due to its proximity to Fish Trap Lake.
“People say there’s been no accident there,” said Ron Nypan. “That’s what the people in Alexandria said this year when a huge hydrochloric acid spill happened right next to their lake. All it takes is for one time for a crash to happen. The biggest problem for a train is at grade crossings. This crossing is not needed.”
He also argued that accessibility for those who use the crossing to get to their properties will not be impacted by the closure, as there are two other outlets. In regard to the horns, he said he lives two miles from the crossing and can hear it well from his property “20 - 40 times a day.”
Scott Schnuckle agreed on the safety issues in having a crossing so close to the lake. He said his “greatest fear” is a derailment. Though they are rare, he said there are 5,800 train accidents annually.
“If one of those happened on our lake — and we talk about the proximity to where we are with the lake — and Fish Trap Creek feeds, ultimately, to the Mississippi River,” Schnuckle said. “It would be an absolute ecological disaster for our community, our county and, frankly, downstream. I don’t want to see that disaster happen and really want to see that the crossing gets closed.”
Phil Hexom questioned why the traffic counters that were placed on the tracks were left up for only two days. He felt having them there only 48 hours — and on a Monday and Tuesday — did not provide an accurate depiction of how much traffic uses the crossing.
Hexom also said, living nearby, the ground shakes when the train stops near his home, which is more of a nuisance than the horn. He said closure would result in more and longer stoppages.
“There’s a protocol on traffic counts,” Backowski explained. “It’s not like we make it up. Every road in the state, every trunk highway, every county road, county state aid highway, is counted and there’s a way of doing it. I don’t know if you have a background in it, but 48-hour counts are what you count because you compare counts. You’re making comparisons of what this road carries and what that road carries. You don’t go and try to look at what’s the highest count possible. We’ve done five counts on that. It’s ranged from 75 - 80.”
Terry Sandstrom, who is chair of the Scandia Valley Township Board of Directors, said he’s in favor of the closing. However, he said the $258,000 figure being used to put in a well is what was estimated five years ago. He urged the County Board to consider getting a more current estimate, or the Township Board will likely be seeking more money from what the county receives.
Russell Nygren and Mike Altrichter, who are also members of the Scandia Valley Board, asked the County Board to reconsider tying the project to turning back a portion of Aster Road to the township. Altrichter predicted the township would end up losing money in the long run if it is responsible for maintenance and other costs on the road, which is currently owned by Morrison County.
“If you look at Holt Road, and what’s on the west side, it doesn’t fit as a county road,” Backowski said. “County State Aid Highway 20, that’s our responsibility. We’re responsible for roads that provide a lot of mobility, move a lot of traffic. Townships and small cities are responsible for local roads that provide access. When we cut this crossing off and there’s no connection, and you just have a loop with your Holt Road, that’s a local road. That should be a township road.”
Toward the end of the public comment period, Marie Hilliard asked if the County Board could ask for a show of hands to gauge how many people in attendance at the meeting were actually in favor of closure, and how many were against it. Once the public hearing was closed, that was conducted, with 38 people indicating they were in favor of closure versus only 10 opposed.
Backowski said he would bring the issue back before the County Board at its Sept. 7 meeting.
“We will bring that forward on the 7th with the Public Works report and wait for your direction,” he said. “If you are wanting to proceed with what has been proposed here, the direction we’d be looking for is that we’d begin to negotiate an agreement with BNSF to close it.”
