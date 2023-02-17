Royalton High School announced Sara Daleiden was selected as Student of the Month for January.
When it comes to family, Daleiden believes her family has played a huge role in who she is.
“My parents are my biggest role models because they taught me important values and support me in everything that I do. They have been with me for the many ups and downs I have had whether that be for school, sports or life in general,” she said. “My favorite things to do with them are horse camping, riding horses on the trails behind our house, four wheeling and biking. Also, I feel like my two older siblings made an impact on me because they have shown me the ins and outs of life.”
At Royalton High School, Daleiden is involved in many activities, including cross-country, track and field, Honor Society, Student Council, YES Club, FFA and Fellowship of Christian Athletes (FCA). She was also part of the Spanish Club and Prom Committee as a junior.
Daleiden listed her favorite activity as cross-country, saying her teammates were more like family than just friends.
While cross-country was a favorite activity, Daleiden said that being part of the Student Council made the biggest impact.
“It helped me be a part of the school and community more. I really enjoy helping plan things for the school because when I was in middle school, I looked forward to those activities,”she said.
She said the YES Club helped her gain more information on environmental issues and improve the school which most high school students should be educated on.
“I joined FFA last year because I love chickens and my best friends wanted me to do it. I was happy to join, but it definitely was not my thing. In FCA, I get to socialize with other student-athletes who want to be more involved with their faith just like me. All these activities were a great experience and have helped shape me into the person I am today,” Daleiden said.
As for next year and in the future, Daleiden plans to attend Winona State University to major in anesthesiology along with running track and cross-country.
“Since I travel and help my stepdad with his veterinary business, I knew that I wanted to be in the medical field,” she said. “At first, I contemplated being a surgeon or pediatric doctor, but I have had my heart set on being a nurse anesthetist for a few years now.”
Daleiden’s advice to high school freshmen is to: “Take care of your physical and mental well-being. You’re going to be exposed to so many new things, places, people and experiences that it’ll be very easy to overstress yourself. Make sure to look after your health by going to bed early or at least before midnight. Also, join many clubs because not only do you make new friends, but it also looks better on college applications.”
