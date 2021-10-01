Winter is coming.
In Minnesota, that means snow, ice and occasionally rough driving conditions. Simple car maintenance and knowing what to look out for could make the difference between making it home safely and trying to change a tire on the side of the road when it’s 20-below zero; or worse.
“First off, we’ve gotta have a safe car,” said Troy Martinson, owner of OK Tire and Bait in Randall. “We’ve gotta make sure our brakes are up to snuff, we’ve gotta make sure our anti-freeze is good — that we’re not going to freeze up — we’ve gotta make sure the heaters are working, the tires are good. We live in Minnesota. We need traction.”
Martinson has been in business at 100 Superior Ave. in Randall for 26 years. They do tire and oil changes, brake jobs, alignments and light mechanical work — along with running a full-line bait shop. During his 26 years, he has seen the intervals between normal maintenance such as oil and spark plug changes increase.
He also has saw some changes on vehicles that have impacted the way they handle in the winter. Overall, he said tires have “gotten huge.” With that, he has seen an increase in customers’ needs for snow tires.
“I’ve always sold a little bit of snow tires,” Martinson said. “I mean, there was always a few people that came in and got snow tires. But the people now that are buying snow tires are (getting) snow tire and wheel packages to put on their cars. These tires are low-profile, they’re fat, they’re wide; they do not go through snow. You can put a set of after-market tires and wheels on it for snow, narrow them up a little bit, give them maybe a little bit more sidewall — something that’s going to grab traction a little bit better — and actually put a snow and ice tire on them and make that car that’s mediocre in the winter safe to drive in the winter.”
He said a lot of new cars have tires that have a negative camber — meaning the top of the tires tilt inward. Martinson said this feature is applied because it will help the vehicle take corners better, particularly as cars get faster and highway speeds go up. The downside of that is, he said, it makes them “terrible in winter.”
He likened it to two people standing shoulder to shoulder and pushing against one another. Both will maintain balance by leaning on each other, but as soon as one of those people steps on ice and slips, it pushes the other person in the other direction.
“So, the people that are sitting in their cars and thinking that the back of their car is loose on them, more than likely it’s a negative camber issue,” Martinson said. “It’s because of the way the car’s manufactured. They’re built that way now.”
He said the negative camber is most often seen on imported vehicles, as well as higher-end American cars. People with low-profile, wider wheels — or who know they have negative camber — should consider keeping a separate set for use during the winter.
“You’ve got to store a set of tires all summer, store a set of tires all winter, but the safety is always my key issue,” Martinson said.
Even those who don’t need to put on snow tires will often opt for a new set as winter approaches. Ensuring tires have good traction is of utmost importance, and some that would be OK for summer driving might be putting the driver at risk of sliding once the snow flies.
Regarding tires, one other aspect to keep in mind is snow and ice buildup in the wheels. As the car goes down the road, the tires get hot, but they’re far enough away from the brakes so their warmth doesn’t melt snow that will eventually stick in the wheel. This can cause the car to shake.
“We’re balancing tires within an ounce away,” Martinson said. “Two ounces is pretty far out. Then, all of a sudden, you’ve got a ball of ice in there that ways half of a pound. Now your car’s starting to shake. And drive-through car washes really don’t get that stuff out.”
During the winter, drivers also tend to let their cars idle longer. For those who don’t have garages, it’s often common to let a vehicle warm up for a few minutes before getting in and taking off.
While it has been debated whether or not this is necessary, particularly on new cars, it is still common practice during the frigid Minnesota winters.
Martinson said it makes sense to do so, if for no other reason, because it’s much more comfortable to get into a warm vehicle. When it’s really cold, however, he said it is easier on the transmission and the motor to get them warmed up to a temperature at which they’re supposed to run.
“At 40-below, you should warm it up for a little bit before you go,” he said. “At zero, it probably doesn’t make much of a difference, other than your comfort. It helps clear your windshield off so on those cold mornings you’re not breathing in there and fogging everything up. But, I don’t think it really makes a difference other than comfort.”
That extra idling can make a difference on how the car uses oil, too.
Martinson said he doesn’t really care for the longer interchange oils, and prefers to still change his oil at 3,000 - 4,000 miles. This is especially true in newer vehicles, which often have smaller oil galleys that can plug up.
People often underestimate how many miles they’re putting on their oil, particularly in the car. Though the car isn’t putting on miles while it’s idling, it is still using oil.
“You should think about changing it a little more often, especially if you’re driving a high-interval car,” Martinson said. “If you’re one of those people that still changes your oil at 3,000, 3,500, 4,000 miles, you should be fine. But some of these cars that run a synthetic go 10,000 miles between an oil change now. There’s a lot of idle time on that. If you do it from December to February, 10,000 miles, there’s a lot of idle time on those cars. You’ve probably got 20,000 miles on that oil in time running.”
He added that at OK Tire and Bait, they begin checking the batteries on every vehicle that comes in for an oil change as early as September. It is important for a car to have a good battery in the winter. Vehicles that start fine in the summer could have trouble when the temperatures drop and everything starts turning over slower if the battery is not up to snuff.
Another issue drivers should keep in mind as they prepare for any maintenance they’re planning to do heading into this coming winter is that prices have gone up.
“People are going to be surprised how much prices have went up,” Martinson said. “Tires have went up probably 40%. So the tire that you put on two years ago at $100 is now $140. It’s everywhere. It’s the groceries, it’s the tires; everything you buy you expect to be higher.”
Once all of the basics are taken care of, Martinson said drivers can look into other potential issues they might not normally think about. He said even shocks tend to handle differently in the winter. If they’re not in good shape, when there’s snow and ice on the road, that can make a huge difference.
“There’s a lot more to look at than people think there is, but safety is my main deal,” Martinson said. “You’ve got to make sure your car’s safe coming into winter; whether it’s you or your kids or your parents. You never know what’s going to happen; it’s Minnesota.”
