The Morrison County Sheriff’s Office is working to identify a suspect or suspects in a burglary that happened in northwest Morrison County, late Sunday or early Monday.
In a statement, Tuesday, the Sheriff’s Office said, at about 10:04 a.m. Monday, it received a report of a burglary at Stone Hill Bar & Grill. The business is located in Parker Township, about four miles west of Randall.
According to the Sheriff’s Office, the suspect or suspects made entry into the business through a door on the back side of the bar overnight, Sunday. The business’ safe with cash was stolen, along with cash from the pull tab machine and a small toolbox containing miscellaneous tools.
“In the past week, we have seen an increase in thefts around the Upsala and Royalton areas,” read the statement. “We want to remind residents to lock up your vehicles and property and keep valuables out of plain sight.”
Residents are asked to report any suspicious activity. The Sheriff’s Office also stated that surveillance equipment can be useful, and residents are encouraged to explore that as an option to protect their property.
Anyone with information regarding the Stone Hill Bar & Grill burglary or any others in the area are asked to call the Morrison County Sheriff’s Office at (320) 632-9233.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.