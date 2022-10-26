Morrison County Sheriff sig

The Morrison County Sheriff’s Office is working to identify a suspect or suspects in a burglary that happened in northwest Morrison County, late Sunday or early Monday.

In a statement, Tuesday, the Sheriff’s Office said, at about 10:04 a.m. Monday, it received a report of a burglary at Stone Hill Bar & Grill. The business is located in Parker Township, about four miles west of Randall.

Load comments