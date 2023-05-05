Sadie LeBlanc of Little Falls was awarded a $250,000-plus ROTC scholarship. On hand for the presentation of the scholarship were (from left): Her father, retired LTC Matt LeBlanc; Sadie; LFCHS Principal Tim Bjorge and LTC Doug Serie, the professor of military science at St. John’s University.
Sadie LeBlanc of Little Falls was awarded just over $250,000 ROTC Scholarship for all of her academic, extracurricular and athletic activities.
On top of a check for $213,072, she’ll also receive an additional $45,000 for room and board at the College of St. Benedict. LTC Doug Serie, the professor of military science at Saint John’s University, presented the scholarship to LeBlanc at Little Falls Community High School, April 27. LeBlanc’s dad, retired LTC Matt LeBlanc, was there to witness his daughter receive this award and express her desire to follow in his footsteps to serve as an officer in the United States Army.
“I didn’t even go to LFCHS, but had such pride to see two active duty lieutenant colonels, who both commanded battalions in the active Army and both alumni of Little Falls High School (Class of ’96) — it was epic,” said LeBlanc’s mother, Sarah.
LeBlanc is a military child, has lived in eight different states and just moved to Little Falls during her junior year. She is currently the president of the LFCHS Student Council, along with being the president of the Midwest Regional Student Council. She has several athletic letters from different schools in basketball and track and field.
