Rural MN CEP is partnering with Little Falls School District to offer a Manufacturing Expo and Job Fair Wednesday, May 10, from 9:30 a.m. – 2:30 p.m. The event is free and open to the public.
Currently, more than 50 employers will attend, with more added daily.
The Manufacturing Expo will take place in the Little Falls Exchange Arena. It will highlight local manufacturers to shine light on what they do, jobs available in this industry, and opportunities for growth. This is as a result of an ongoing collaboration push between the manufacturing industry and the school district.
In addition, there will be an outdoor “tailgate style” job fair in the connecting parking lot between the exchange arena and the high school. Employers will set up around a parking lot (many of which work out of their trunk) and meet with job seekers to discuss local opportunities.
This is an event to job search, network, and explore career interests as well as job opportunities in the local area. Two food vendors will be available onsite selling food that day — Sanchez Burrito and Domino’s Pizza.
Rural MN CEP will also have a booth set up (to include a cash cube), in an effort to recruit for programs, such as its summer youth program, which provides employment opportunity and funding for 14- to 24-year-olds, the Dislocated Worker Program which assists unemployed job seekers ages 18 and older, adult program, which is low income Individuals 18 and older.
RMCEP can assist with paid work experience, job search assistance, resume writing, paid college funding/grants, on-the-job training, supportive services and more.
RMCEP also offers employer navigator services such as labor market information, hiring tactics, job advertisement, paid onon-the-job training and incumbent worker training, which is funding to help employers pay for training to help increase skill level of their current staff/employees in an effort to reduce the chance of layoff. All services are free.
To help promote attendance at this event, Rural MN CEP has reached out to all local school districts inviting their students to attend. Several schools have RSVP’d already and RMCEP will be reimbursing transportation expenses to help schools provide this opportunity to their students.
For more information, visit RMCEP’s Facebook page at RMCEP Little Falls Jobs or call Little Falls CareerForce at (320) 232-2000.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.