BPA Nationals

Royalton BPA members Nicholas Block, Adon Ripple, Michael Zimmerman and Maimouna Toure, attended the BPA National Leadership Conference in Anaheim, California.

 Submitted photo

Four of Royalton High School’s Business Professionals of America (BPA) students attended the BPA National Leadership Conference in Anaheim, California, April 26 – 30.

Royalton students joined more than 6,000 delegates from across the country to compete, attend leadership sessions, elect next year’s student leadership team, and collaborate with other students.

Load comments