A Royalton man was one of two people injured, Tuesday, in a three-vehicle accident in southeastern Minnesota.
According to the Minnesota State Patrol, Jeremiah Peter Dingmann, 46, Royalton, sustained non-life threatening injuries in a crash that occurred in Olmsted County.
The State Patrol received word of a three-vehicle accident with injuries at about 8:38 a.m. Tuesday. The accident occurred near the intersection of U.S. Highway 14 and Olmsted County Road 3, on the eastern edge of Byron — about three miles west of Rochester.
According to the report, David Michael Gerber, 45, Decorah, Iowa, was westbound on Highway 14 in a 2022 Ford pickup truck. Ryan James Biesemeier, 29, Faribault, was turning south onto Olmsted County Road 3 in a 2019 Dodge Ram pickup. The two trucks collided at the intersection. Dingmann, who was driving a 2023 Kenworth Semi Truck and Trailer, did not have his involvement in the crash listed in the narrative portion of the report.
Dingmann sustained non-life threatening injuries, as a result of the crash, according to the State Patrol. Gerber also had minor injuries, while Biesemeier was not hurt.
All three drivers were wearing their seat belts at the time of the crash, and the airbags deployed in the two pickups, but not in Dingmann’s semi. There was no alcohol involved, according to the State Patrol.
The Minnesota State Patrol was assisted at the scene by the Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office, the Byron Fire Department and Mayo Clinic Ambulance.
