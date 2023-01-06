Upcoming programs at the Royalton Public Library include:

January Take and Make Crafts,January, during library open hours — Create a special piece of winter artwork for your room with this sweet polar bear craft. In addition, create a festive keepsake of your child’s handprint with this fun take and make craft. Kids will enjoy creating their own unique ‘snow family’ with this sweet craft. Pick up a take and make kit at the library while supplies last. For kids of all ages.

