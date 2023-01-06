Upcoming programs at the Royalton Public Library include:
January Take and Make Crafts,January, during library open hours — Create a special piece of winter artwork for your room with this sweet polar bear craft. In addition, create a festive keepsake of your child’s handprint with this fun take and make craft. Kids will enjoy creating their own unique ‘snow family’ with this sweet craft. Pick up a take and make kit at the library while supplies last. For kids of all ages.
Winter Reading Program Bingo through Feb. 28 — Sign up for the Winter Reading Program and play BINGO too. Play along throughout the Winter Reading Program and get entered into a drawing for a chance at a Barnes and Noble gift card. Clues will be displayed in the library window and will change each open day. For teens and adults. Sponsored by the Royalton Friends of the Library.
Wet Felted Diffuser Class by the Textile Center, Wednesday, Jan. 11, from 5 p.m. – 6 p.m. — Perk up any room with a one-of-a-kind room diffuser. Pick out your favorite colors of loose wool and learn how to create wet felted balls that can hold essential oils. Hang them in your car or room to keep the space smelling light and fresh. For ages 13 and up. Limit 15.
Dino-ROAR Storytime, Thursday, Jan. 12, from 4 p.m. – 4:45 p.m. — Stegosaurus, Brachiosaurus, Tyrannosaurus — which is your favorite dinosaur? Come to the library to hear fun stories about dinos and learn about where they lived, their habitats and feeding habits. Make a fun pair of romper stompers and channel your inner dinosaur! Register online or at the library. For ages 2 to 10.
Learn all about Libby, Thursday, Jan. 19, from 4 p.m. – 5 p.m. — Did you know that you could borrow e-books and audiobooks free from the library? Learn how to download the Libby app and have access to thousands of materials from our digital library. A Great River Regional Librarian will be here to help you every step of the way. Bring your device and learn how to search, borrow and request your favorite books. For adults.
Teen Game and Pizza Night, back by popular demand, Monday, Jan. 23, from 4 p.m. – 5:30 p.m. — If you are a teen (or tween), come to the library to hang out with friends and make new friends, while sharing a game of Apples to Apples and munching on pizza. For ages 12 to 18. Sponsored by the Royalton Friends of the Library.
Stuffed Animal Sleepover, drop off Friday, Jan. 27, from 2 p.m. – 5 p.m.; pick up and story time, Saturday, Jan. 28, from 10:30 a.m. – 11:30 a.m. — Do you have a stuffed animal friend who would love to spend the night at the library? Drop off your stuffed animal during library open hours on Friday and get them checked in for their sleepover. Come back on Saturday morning and see what your animal got up to during their library sleepover! Be reunited and join them for a special sleepover storytime, while enjoying a breakfast treat. For ages 2 to 10.
February Make and Take Crafts, during library open hours — Kids will love watching the colorful hearts and streamers blow in the wind with this sweet DIY Valentine windsock. You can also choose to show the special people in your life how much you care with this cute “I Love You to Pieces” puzzle piece craft. Pick up a kit at the library. For all ages.
Tech Time, Wednesday, Feb. 1, from 4 p.m. – 5 p.m. — A Great River Regional Librarian will be here to answer all of your tech questions, whether it is with your phone, tablet, or laptop. This is an open-ended, one-on-one opportunity to get your technology questions answered. For adults.
Author Visit by Maren Cooper, Wednesday, Feb. 8, from 5 p.m. – 6 p.m. — 2022 International Book Awards Finalist for women’s fiction, Maren Cooper, will talk about her new book Finding Grace, her writing journey and answer your questions. She will also have books to sell and sign. For adults.
Love Storytime, Thursday, Feb. 9, from 10:30 a.m. – 11:15 a.m. — Come to storytime to hear sweet stories about love and talk about all of the people and things that you love. Make a fun craft to give to someone you love. Storytime builds early literacy skills and prepares children for school readiness. For ages 2 to 10.
Kumihimo Braided Bracelets by the Textile Center, Saturday, Feb. 18, from 11 a.m. – noon. — Kumihimo is a Japanese art form of braiding that was used to lace up protective armor. Now, Kumihimo is used as an art form used to decorate just about anything. This intricate looking braid is surprisingly easy to master and when you add beads, it creates the perfect accessory. For ages 7 to 12. Limit 12.
American Journey with David Malmberg, Wednesday, Feb. 22, from 5 p.m. – 6 p.m. — American journey is a potpourri of our musical roots as a people. Past and present, it is American culture through music and storytelling. The stories we have talked about, laughed about, cried about and sung about for over 235 years. There are moments of poignancy, intellectual curiosity and outright laughter all woven together in a virtuosic and entertaining tapestry of guitar, banjo and vocal music. For all ages.
Love Your Library Storytime, Thursday, Feb. 23, from 4 p.m. – 4:45 p.m. — Celebrate “Love Your Library Month” and share what you love about your library. Hear stories about everyone who loves the library—dragons, pirates, bats—and you! For ages 2 to 10.
Call (320) 584-8151 for information.
