Royalton High School announced its top 10 honor students for the graduating class of 2022.
They include, in order of grade point average (gpa):
Erin Borash is the daughter of Ronald and Ann Borash and will graduate with a 4.0 gpa. During her high school career, Borash was involved in cross-country, track and field, FFA, Knowledge Bowl, Minnesota Honor Society (MHS), Student Council, Fellowship of Christian Athletes (FCA) and Jazz Band.
Borash plans to pursue a degree in animal science, but has not decided upon which college she will attend.
Autumn Schoenrock is the daughter of Jeff and Amy Schoenrock and will graduate with a 4.00 gpa. Schoenrock was involved in volleyball, basketball, softball, Knowledge Bowl, Student Council, MHS, FCA, Youth Group and the Youth Energy Summit (YES) Club.
Schoenrock plans to attend the University of Mary, with plans to major in elementary education.
Emma Kasella is the daughter of Colleen and Steve Kasella and will graduate with a 4.0 gpa. During high school, Kasella was involved in volleyball, softball, wrestling (as manager), Student Council, MHS, YES Club and FCA.
Kasella will attend St. Mary’s University in Winona to pursue a degree in nursing.
Zachary Ellerbusch is the son of Jon and Rhonda Ellerbusch and will finish his high school years with a 3.979 gpa. He played football, basketball, baseball and ran track and field, as well as being involved in YES Club, Student Council and MHS.
Following graduation, Ellerbusch plans to attend Concordia College to get a degree in health care administration.
Callie Vannurden is the daughter of Phil and Jill Vannurden and will graduate with a 3.979 gpa. During high school, she participated in volleyball, basketball, softball, FFA and Student Council.
Vannurden plans to attend Ridgewater College in Willmar to become a labor and delivery nurse.
Aaron Popp, the son of Renee and Lawrence Popp, will graduate with a 3.927 gpa. During high school, his work on the family farm kept him from participating in extracurricular activities.
Popp plans to pursue a nursing degree at St. Cloud State University (SCSU).
Alivia Pyka is the daughter of Brian and Heidi Pyka and has earned a 3.899 gpa. She took part in figure skating, FFA, MHS and 4-H.
Pyka plans to attend Central Lakes College to obtain her RN degree.
Kaylee Rudolph, the daughter of Philip and Michele Rudolph, earned a 3.8 gpa. During her high school career, Rudolph was involved in FFA, volleyball, track and field (as manager), MHS, Student Council, FCA, Jazz Band, Solo Ensemble and Concert/Contest Band.
Rudolph will attend Southwest Minnesota State University in Marshall for agriculture education.
Kendra Duevel, the daughter of Lorie Duevel and Chad Duevel, will graduate with a 3.8 gpa. She was involved in Knowledge Bowl, Jazz Band, BPA and FFA during high school.
Duevel will attend the University of Vermont in the College of Engineering and Design.
Brenna Wenner, the daughter of Bob and Carol Wenner, will graduate with a gpa of 3.796. She was involved in softball, basketball, volleyball, YES Club, WE Club and Yearbook during her high school years.
Wenner plans to attend St. Cloud Technical College to pursue a degree in dental hygiene.
Graduation ceremonies at Royalton High School are set for Friday, May 27.
