Royalton High School announced its top 10 honor students for the graduating class of 2023.
They include, in alphabetical order:
Joseph Achen, son of Craig and Cindy Achen. Achen will graduate with a grade point average (gpa) of 3.885. During high school, he was involved in basketball, FFA, BPA, golf, 4-H, Youth Group, Minnesota Honor Society (MHS) and Yearbook.
Achen plans to attend Iowa State to major in biology.
Connor Carlson is the son of Shelly and Dail Carlson. He will graduate with a 4.0 gpa. Carlson was involved in football, basketball, track and field, golf, Student Council, YES Club and band, during his high school career.
Carlson plans to pursue a degree in engineering at the University of Minnesota - Duluth.
Rachel Cekalla is the daughter of Mark and Jill Cekalla. She has earned a 3.84 gpa. During her high school career, Cekalla was involved in volleyball as manager, softball and basketball.
Future plans for Cekalla are to attend the University of Minnesota - Duluth to major in finance.
Sofia Conrad is the daughter of Brian and Kristin Conrad and will graduate with a 3.986 gpa. She was active in volleyball and softball.
Conrad plans to attend St. Cloud State University to pursue a nursing degree.
Amber Holroyd is the daughter of Katie and Gene Holroyd. She earned a 3.966 gpa and was a volunteer at Tri-County Humane Society.
Holroyd plans to attend St. Cloud State Technical and Community College (SCTCC) to pursue a career as a diagnostic medical sonographer.
Ashley Knettel is the daughter of Paul and Alissa Knettel, and will graduate with a 3.869 gpa. During high school, Knettel was involved in volleyball, softball, Speech, YES Club, MHS and Prom Committee.
Knettel plans to attend the University of Minnesota - Twin Cities, to major in nutrition.
Ava Schoenrock is the daughter of Amy and Jeff Schoenrock. She has earned a 3.98 gpa. During high school, Schoenrock was involved in Student Council, basketball, MHS, YES Club, Knowledge Bowl and Fellowship of Christian Athletes (FCA).
Schoenrock plans to attend the University of Mary in Bismark, N.D. to pursue a degree in biology.
Izak Tupa is the son of Leif Ludwig, Amanda Ludwig and Adam Tupa. He earned a 3.842 gpa, and was involved in football, basketball and also volunteered with the Student Council.
Upon graduation, Tupa plans to attend Iowa State to pursue a civil engineering degree.
Mya Yourczek is the daughter of Andy and Amber Yourczek and earned a 3.96 gpa. She was involved in softball, basketball, track, YES Club, Knowledge Bowl, MHS and Student Council.
Yourczek plans to attend the University of Minnesota - Twin Cities, to major in criminology, with the goal to work in federal law enforcement.
Carrie Zabinski, daughter of Rich and Sharon Zabinski, earned a 3.912 gpa. She was involved in cross-country, track, flag squad and marching band, as well as FFA.
Zabinski has plans to attend Alexandria Technical College to pursue a CDL license.
Graduation ceremonies at Royalton High School are set for Friday, May 26, at 7 p.m.
