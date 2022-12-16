The Royalton Fire Department was able to take advantage of an opportunity, Tuesday, that seemed to have passed it by.
The Morrison County Board of Commissioners agreed to a 50/50 match with the Royalton Fire Department to purchase 16 Allied Radio Matrix for Emergency Response (ARMER) radios. In September, the Board approved the purchase of about 130 radios for area first responders with a 50/50 county match, using funding from the American Recovery Plan Act (ARPA).
“We had received word that Royalton had a clerical error, I guess you’d call it, and found some funds for the ARMER match radio proposal that we had wrapped up in September,” said Morrison County Chief Financial Officer (CFO) Curt Bryniarski. “The request is to see if the Board would entertain doing this option for Royalton after the fact.”
Granite Electronics gave Bryniarski and Royalton Fire Chief Ted VanHove a quote of $90,000 for the 16 radios, many of which need to be updated to meet upcoming encryption regulations coming down from federal and state agencies. The county’s portion is $45,000; and would include five encrypted radios so all officers had that capability. The other 11 will not be encrypted.
Bryniarski added that part of the deal was for the fire department to receive a repurposed radio that is no longer being used by the Morrison County Sheriff’s Office. If that replaced a non-encrypted radio, it will save a total of $4,977.61 between the county and the city. Using that to replace one of the encrypted radios would save $6,645.61, split between the two.
“Ted, if I may, and you don’t have to go into every detail, explain the clerical error,” said Commissioner Jeffrey Jelinski. “I thought at the beginning that Royalton kind of opted out.”
VanHove said he received the initial email from Bryniarski asking local agencies if they were interested in participating in the match program. At the time, he said it was recommended that the city, like the county, use its ARPA money to fund its half.
Royalton’s ARPA funds were designated for another project, so he asked what he had in his budget. He was told it was a “little amount.”
“Then, here in November, I asked to see my budget, again,” VanHove said. “...I have a $115,000 difference from January to now. Nobody can explain to me where the money came from. It’s been in the account the whole time. I wouldn’t have opted out in the beginning if I knew I had the money sitting there.”
All three of the commissioners who were present at Tuesday’s meeting — Jelinski, Mike Wilson and Mike LeMieur — said they were in favor of using additional ARPA funds to help Royalton purchase the radios.
LeMieur added that he was glad they could help the fire department get their radios up to date
“I have absolutely no problem with it, as long as all of this money’s still available,” Jelinski said. “I look to Curt to make sure that we’re still on the same page; that this hasn’t been allocated for something else.”
Bryniarski said all of the county’s ARPA funds have either been used or earmarked for a certain project. However, $4.6 million of what is earmarked would go toward a proposed major renovation at the county’s historical courthouse. The Board has still not approved that project in its entirety. It still has the option to do all, part or none of the recommended renovations.
Jelinski said, in that case, he had no problem with moving forward on the purchase. He added that, when the ARMER radios were initially purchased more than a decade ago, most agencies received a grant or other type of funding to cover the cost.
“There was never — and we all know this — never any understanding between anyone that when these radios were kaput that, ‘Don’t worry. The government’s there to help you out to fill in the blanks,’” he said.
“I would hope that every agency, from this day forward, makes a line item and starts putting something in there, because I don’t know if this will ever happen again,” Jelinski added.
County Administrator Matt LeBlanc said it was a “very substantial project,” in which agencies throughout the county were heavily invested.
Though the deadline to partner with the county was initially the end of September, that was due to the county’s ability to get a 2% savings on the bulk purchase. Bryniarski said that 2% savings was the only difference between what the equipment cost in September compared to now.
LeBlanc also reassured the Board that there are ARPA funds available to fund the county’s portion.
“There have been many projects talked about, but we, and I, believe the county can absorb this proposal that can outfit Royalton in the neighborhood of $40,000 to round out their ARMER radios,” he said.
