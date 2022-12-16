Royalton Fire Department

The Royalton Fire Department will receive 16 new ARMER radios with the help of a 50/50 match with Morrison County.

 File photo

The Royalton Fire Department was able to take advantage of an opportunity, Tuesday, that seemed to have passed it by.

The Morrison County Board of Commissioners agreed to a 50/50 match with the Royalton Fire Department to purchase 16 Allied Radio Matrix for Emergency Response (ARMER) radios. In September, the Board approved the purchase of about 130 radios for area first responders with a 50/50 county match, using funding from the American Recovery Plan Act (ARPA).

