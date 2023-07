Love them or hate them, one Little Falls intersection could be controlled by a roundabout in the not-so-distant future.

Monday, City Engineer Greg Kimman presented to the City Council the results of an intersection control evaluation (ICE) study conducted by Bolton and Menk. The study looked at the intersection of Trunk Highway 27 and 18th Street Northeast. The report concluded that the preferred option would be an “unbalanced roundabout.”

“If you’ve driven through that intersection, you know that there’s issues with the U-turns in that intersection,” Kimman said. “The U-turns are causing a delay in traffic on the southbound 18th Street that are turning west, so that right turn gets to be extended.”

Taking traffic counts into account, the ICE report forecasted that 20 years from now, traffic will increase and, in turn, so will the conflicts — or accidents — at that intersection.

Kimman said there were a total of 57 unreportable crashes — one that results in less than $1,000 in damage — at the intersection during the last five years. He added that relatively minor “fender benders” are what one would expect, due to the slow speed at which crashes occur at that location.

However, he said it was the wait times for drivers heading north on 18th Street Northeast and looking to turn left onto 27 that really caused them to explore other options. Currently, the intersection is controlled by a traffic light.

The preferred option is called an “unbalanced roundabout,” due to the number of lanes on each roadway. There would be two eastbound and westbound lanes on Highway 27, while the northbound and southbound roadways on 18th Street Northeast would consist of one lane.

It was far from the only option explored by Bolton and Menk. They also considered a pair of options in which a right turn lane would be added to southbound traffic on 18th Street to merge onto 27. In that case, there would still be a stoplight. One of those included a dedicated lane for those turning right that would only make drivers yield for thru-traffic on Highway 27.

“One of the things that I don’t necessarily like about this intersection layout is that you still have those U-turns at 18th Street and you still have that conflict in the northwest quadrant from those folks turning from 18th onto 27, making that right,” Kimman said.

He added that the “channelized” right turn, would make it difficult for larger vehicles to make a U-turn at the intersection because of an extended curb.

One of the key positives in constructing a roundabout — aside from the lowered accident risk — is that it would significantly reduce wait times for traffic coming from all directions. In a roundabout, traffic is always moving.

Another option presented by Bolton and Menk was a two-by-one hybrid roundabout. This would be essentially the same as the preferred option, only it would add an extra right turn lane from the north side of 18th Street Northeast onto Highway 27.

Kimman said, if traffic expands and grows as forecasted, it might be worth considering such a configuration in about 20 years.

“Looking at costs of those, the signaled intersection is less expensive, but when you look at the benefit/cost ratio, compare that to, like the crashes and stuff like that, all of them become very palatable and very desirable,” Kimman said. “Especially when you’re looking at funding from both the state as well as grant options.”

Anything on 27 would be a MnDOT cost. Anything on 18th would be a city cost. Leaving it as a signaled intersection would mean the city would bear 100% of the costs, because all improvements would be on 18th Street. A roundabout would allow it to share the cost with the state.

“Looking at the benefits as well as the cost share, in my opinion the roundabout is the way to go for the city in terms of traffic flow as well as costs,” Kimman said.

Mayor Greg Zylka agreed.

He said he is “not a big fan of roundabouts,” but the habits of those driving through that intersection make it a reasonable option. Zylka added that he is surprised there aren’t more serious accidents in that location.

“Just to speed it along and, I think, as it continues to grow out in that area, there’s going to be more and more traffic,” Zylka said. “I think that’s beneficial.”

Council Member Leif Hanson said, in the short-term, he suggests putting a “No U-Turn” sign at the intersection for drivers going west to east on Highway 27. He said they can, instead, make the full left-hand turn, followed by two more, and turn right by Perkins to get back on 27.

City Administrator Jon Radermacher said many of the people in that area, especially this time of year, are not familiar with Little Falls and might struggle to follow those directions.

“If they’re heading north, they turn off, they go to any of the establishments there, they go back, they’re going to be like, ‘You can’t turn left back onto 27? It’s right there. I can see it,’” Radermacher said.

Kimman said the ICE study came to be after he heard from MnDOT that it planned to re-do Trunk Highway 27 in 2028 or 2029. At that point, he asked what their plan was for the area, and they indicated it was strictly a mill and overlay project.

Knowing “there are issues there,” he came to the Council and asked for approval to conduct the study, with the help of Bolton and Menk.

“MnDOT has reviewed it and signed off on it in terms of the preferred alternative, as well,” Kimman said. “Again, (we’re) not saying that’s the one they’ll go with and ultimately build, but they’ve seen the report, looked at it and approved the design as far as the modeling characteristics of that.”

Council Member Frank Gosiak asked if there has ever been a discussion about putting a roundabout in at the intersection of Highway 27 and LeMieur Street/16th Street Northeast. Kimman said he didn’t believe one would ever be put in that location.

About 15 years ago — before he was city engineer — he said it was decided that the on/off ramps for Highway 10 and the turn onto LeMieur or 16th were too close to even have a second traffic light at the latter location.

“It’s too close, so you don’t get enough room for stacking; cars waiting to go to the lights,” Kimman said. “I don’t ever envision them doing a roundabout or even stoplights at LeMieur just because of how close they are.”

“One, I can live with, but — I travel all over the state — in other communities, it’s roundabout after roundabout after roundabout,” Hanson said. “It’s like, ‘Can we just go straight for a little while here.’”

Kimman said such a scenario is not likely in Little Falls. He said the intersection in question is the only one in which he can envision a roundabout being a reasonable option, due to the U-turns and the right-hand turn off of 18th.

Council Member David Meyer asked if the city would have to acquire land to complete the project. Kimman said it’s a possibility. If the intersection is to stay in the exact same spot, it might mean having to get land in all four corners.

However, all of that is far from set in stone.

“That’s where I say, the configuration isn’t set,” Kimman said.

“We’d have to work with MnDOT in terms of how that lays out and how much you’d have to acquire from each one,” he added.