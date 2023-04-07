Julie Tesch

The community is invited to attend the next Rosenmeier Forum: The Future of Rural Minnesota at 7 p.m. Wednesday, April 12, in the Chalberg Theatre, Central Lakes College Brainerd campus. The event is free and open to the public.

Speaking is Julie Tesch, president and CEO of the Center for Rural Policy and Development. She is a published author and speaker.

