Swanville Public School announced the January Junior High Student of the Month, is eighth grade student Ronelle Hasse. She is the daughter of David and Liza Hasse.
Hasse has participated in volleyball and theatre since seventh grade, softball since sixth grade and this year was elected to student council. She is consistently on the A Honor roll. Her favorite thing about school is spending time with friends.
Outside of school, Hasse volunteers with at her church and has gone on an number of mission trips and has one planned for this summer.
“Ronelle is a wonderful student to have in class. She is a gifted student who will always give you her best effort no matter what the situation is,” said Social Studies instructor Tom Bzdok. “Ronelle is extremely mature and is always willing to sacrifice her time to help her classmates. She is well liked by her peers as well as adults and has emerged as a leader amongst her classmates by setting positive examples to follow.”
Hasse enjoys hanging out with family and friends and doing pretty much anything outdoors, but especially enjoys riding ATV or snowmobiles.
Hasse offered this advice to other students: “Always do your best and try to succeed.”
Future plans for Hasse are to go onto post-secondary education, although she is unsure of her career avenue just yet.
