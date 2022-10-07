The Whitesidewalls Pat “Hound Dog” Brown, David “Swanee” Swanson, Brad “Gina Gambucci” Nelson, Bill “Bobby Maestro” Spalding and Erik “Rocky Beaumont” Swenson, will perform during the St. Gabriel’s Hospital Advocates fundraiser Friday, Oct. 14, at the Falls Ballroom, Little Falls.
The dance floor at the Falls Ballroom will be hopping as the St. Gabriel’s Hospital Advocates are planning a fun evening of music and dancing, featuring The Whitesidewalls – Rock ‘n’ Roll Revue.
The Whitesidewalls Rock ‘n’ Roll Revue is the Midwest’s premier doo-wop, rockabilly and rock and roll band. The tight harmonies and driving beat of the golden age of rock and roll are the hallmarks of this legendary show. It’ll have guests dancing and singing along. Those who feel like putting on a poodle skirt, can go right ahead. Those who don’t like to dane or aren’t able to, can enjoy listening to all the old tunes.
There will be other fun events during the dance, such as a silent auction, split the pot and spin the wheel games with prizes donated by area Morrison County businesses.
Tickets will also be available for the annual quilt drawing taking place in December.
This fundraiser for the Advocates helps raise money that will go toward helping to purchase equipment for St. Gabriel’s Hospital, Family Medical Center and Little Falls Orthopedics.
The items purchased are not included in the normal operating budget and aid in patient care. Funds are also used to give scholarships to local students planning to pursue a medical career. Also, donations are given to local food shelves.
The event will be held in the Falls Ballroom Friday, Oct. 14, from 7:30 p.m. – 10:30 p.m., with doors opening at 6:30 p.m.
Tickets can be purchased at the St. Gabriel’s Hospital Gift Shop. Gift shop hours, Monday – Thursdays, 9 a.m. – 4:30 p.m. and Friday, from 9 a.m. – 1 p.m.
