Whitesidewalls

The Whitesidewalls Pat “Hound Dog” Brown, David “Swanee” Swanson, Brad “Gina Gambucci” Nelson, Bill “Bobby Maestro” Spalding and Erik “Rocky Beaumont” Swenson, will perform during the St. Gabriel’s Hospital Advocates fundraiser Friday, Oct. 14, at the Falls Ballroom, Little Falls.

 Submitted photo

The dance floor at the Falls Ballroom will be hopping as the St. Gabriel’s Hospital Advocates are planning a fun evening of music and dancing, featuring The Whitesidewalls – Rock ‘n’ Roll Revue.

The Whitesidewalls Rock ‘n’ Roll Revue is the Midwest’s premier doo-wop, rockabilly and rock and roll band. The tight harmonies and driving beat of the golden age of rock and roll are the hallmarks of this legendary show. It’ll have guests dancing and singing along. Those who feel like putting on a poodle skirt, can go right ahead. Those who don’t like to dane or aren’t able to, can enjoy listening to all the old tunes.

