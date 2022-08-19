Chelsey Robinson

Morrison County Auditor/Treasurer Chelsey Robinson turned in a resignation from her position, Tuesday, as she will not be seeking re-election in November. Robinson has served in her current job since 2016.

 File photo

Members of the County Board were caught off guard, Tuesday, when Auditor/Treasurer Chelsey Robinson announced her resignation.

Robinson has been in her current position, which also includes deputy registrar duties, since being appointed in 2016. She was then elected to a full term in 2018. In May, she filed for re-election in 2022 and was the only person to file for the position.

