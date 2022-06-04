Morrison County has a state-approved plan in place for the 2022 election.
Auditor/Treasurer Chelsey Robinson and Elections Supervisor Joyce Kahl presented the plan to the Morrison County Board of Commissioners last month. The project received approval from the Minnesota Secretary of State’s Office.
The discussion with the Board focused on the equipment which will be used for 2022 elections. That includes 32 Omni-Ballot assisted voting tablets at open precincts as well as at the Auditor/Treasurer’s Office for absentee and mail-in voting, along with DS200 precinct counters — ballot machines at polling places — and a DS450 at the Auditor/Treasurer’s Office that can handle and process ballots faster.
“I have our certification from the Secretary of State’s Office,” Robinson said. “This shows our election equipment that marks or counts ballots is certified. In here, you’ll see the DS200, you’ll see the DS450 and you’ll see the Omni-Ballot tablet. Again, all of this equipment is certified and meets state and federal regulations.”
The county will also use poll pads as an administrative tool, in place of paper voting rosters. That is the one piece of equipment election officials intend to use which is not certified by the state. However, they do not mark or count ballots. They are strictly being used for administrative purposes.
She emphasized that none of the equipment is connected to the internet. The machines are only plugged into the wall as a power source. Though they could be run on batteries, she said plugging them in is done as a precaution so, if there was an emergency, they could be used on full batteries in the event of a power failure.
She also provided the Board with a bit of history on elections within the county. The last time all of the votes were hand-counted was in 2004, with state-approved equipment being implemented for elections in 2006.
Using numbers from the 2020 November general election, Robinson said a total of 4,613 voters cast a ballot in Little Falls. With 32 races to decide, if each vote was counted by hand, election officials would have to count 147,616 votes.
County-wide, the 19,633 ballots cast — using 32 races as an example — would equal 628,256 votes to count.
Commissioner Mike Wilson said he received an email from someone who was concerned that the county’s election equipment could be at risk of tampering. He asked if the fact nothing is online would ensure that was not the case.
Robinson said the county has plenty of systems in place — including not connecting to the internet — to ensure votes are secure.
“They’re kind of referring to being safe and legit,” Wilson said. “But, we also take random samples the next couple of days. Once everything’s turned in, we take some townships and cities and we count them by hand according to what’s come back, to verify that it’s right, correct?”
Robinson said, prior to the elections, all of the equipment must be tested to ensure it is working properly. After the election, her office has to conduct a post-election review. It is during that phase that votes from randomly selected precincts are pulled and hand-counted to verify that the numbers match.
Board Chair Greg Blaine said he was also contacted by someone who was concerned that — despite not being connected to the internet — the equipment being used by the county could be connected to “some type of election cloud.” Robinson reiterated that, with all of the county’s equipment, there are “bells and whistles” that the county does not implement.
“We don’t even have adapters to utilize equipment to connect,” she said. “We don’t even have that, and if we were to purchase that, it would be brought to the Board. We don’t have any of that extra (equipment). We absolutely do not connect to the internet at all.”
Further, she said the only equipment the county uses that is capable of connecting to the internet without extra equipment is the poll pads, which are not used to count or mark ballots. She added that many of the precincts in the county could not get an internet connection even if they wanted to do so.
She explained that the DS200, DS450 and Omni-Ballot tablets are programmed with chips, which are embedded into the machines, sealed and locked in prior to counting or marking ballots.
“If there was a tamper with that, we would know,” Robinson said. “That is part our security around elections.”
After polling places close on election night, election judges come in groups of two to the Government Center, where they turn in their equipment from the day’s voting. The chips from those machines are put into a computer — which is not connected to the internet — by election officials to upload the results.
Once the results are tabulated, they’re downloaded to another chip to be uploaded to the Secretary of State’s Office. Robinson said staff would know if anything had been tampered with from one machine to another.
She clarified further that, with the Omni-Ballot machines, voters cast paper ballots. No votes are cast electronically.
Voters will check in with their election judge, receive a paper ballot which will then be put into a machine. Once the voter has selected their candidates, they will be asked to confirm their votes. From there, the paper ballot comes back out with the appropriate votes cast to be verified once more before it is inserted into another machine for counting.
“We all recognize the fact that the people in this county take their responsibility to vote, and we can ensure them that their vote matters and their vote is handled with the utmost integrity,” Blaine said.
