Morrison County saw 13 more people hospitalized from COVID-19 between Nov. 19 - 24.
More than 20% of the 349 local hospitalizations since the start of the pandemic have been reported since Sept. 10. There have been 64 among Morrison County residents in half that time; just over a month.
The county also saw another death this week, bringing it to 78 total since the start of the pandemic and 16 since Oct. 8.
In a story published Nov. 19, by Minnesota Public Radio (MPR), Dr. Dayle Quigley of CHI St. Gabriel’s Hospital in Little Falls detailed the strain the recent surge has put on the local medical facility. She told the station that even though the hospital has expanded its normal capacity of two ICU beds to six, they are being filled by COVID-19 patients — who tend to stay in the hospital much longer than those in for other conditions. That leaves no room for people needing a bed for something other than COVID-19.
“So a bed that, over six weeks, might typically take care of 15 patients is now able to take one patient,” Quigley told MPR.
Other hospitals are experiencing similar issues. Quigley told MPR about a recent patient who needed surgery quickly to relieve swelling in their brain caused by a tumor. She said they called 23 hospitals before they were able to find one which could admit a transfer for a higher level of care.
The issues involving hospitalization comes as the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) reported a rise in the test positivity rate. As of Wednesday, 17.24% of local patients who were tested turned out to be positive for COVID-19, compared to 15.67% just six days earlier.
That resulted in 192 new cases — about 32 per day — in the span of Nov. 19 - 24. A total of 6,633 Morrison County residents have been infected since April 2020, and 358 of those cases were active, as of Wednesday.
The number of active cases among residents with a Little Falls ZIP code held steady from the week before, with 194, as of Wednesday. According to Morrison County Public Health, there were 35 active cases in Pierz and 23 in Royalton. Both of those numbers are up from the week before. Motley and Cushing residents reported a total of 20 cases, Wednesday, while Bowlus (16), Hillman (14), Randall (12) and Swanville (10), all had double-digit case numbers.
For the third straight week, the Minnesota Department of Health (MDH) did not include any Morrison County school buildings among its list of those with active infections. It did, however, include Franciscan Sisters of Little Falls, Harmony House of Pierz, Little Falls Health Services Care Center, Nouis Home Care and St. Otto’s Care Center among the congregate living facilities with known cases.
Morrison County did continue its steady climb of the number of people getting vaccinated against COVID-19. Between Nov. 16 - 22, 202 residents received their first shot, and 110 became fully vaccinated. That brings the county to a 46.3% vaccination rate among all residents.
Statewide, Minnesota’s total number of cases went down from the previous week between Nov. 19 - 24. There were 4,224 fewer new cases than there were between Nov. 12 - 18. The state added 157 deaths for the second straight week.
In all, the state has experienced 891,099 total infections and 9,282 deaths since the start of the pandemic. Of the total cases, 9,997 were re-infections among people who had already had COVID-19. That means 881,102 unique Minnesotans have had COVID-19.
Of the 3.625 million Minnesota residents with at least one dose of the vaccine, 83,933 have experienced a breakthrough case. There have been 3,638 total hospitalized Minnesotans who have already been vaccinated, and 620 deaths.
