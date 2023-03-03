Initiative Foundation sig

Fifteen hometown projects that will bring nearly $4 million in main street improvements to Brainerd, Cold Spring, Little Falls, Long Prairie and St. Cloud, have been approved by the Initiative Foundation as part of the Minnesota Main Street Revitalization program.

Since the start of the project, the Initiative Foundation has approved 25 projects with investments totaling more than $14 million in Brainerd, Cold Spring, Little Falls, Long Prairie, Pine River and Brainerd.

