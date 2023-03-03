Fifteen hometown projects that will bring nearly $4 million in main street improvements to Brainerd, Cold Spring, Little Falls, Long Prairie and St. Cloud, have been approved by the Initiative Foundation as part of the Minnesota Main Street Revitalization program.
Since the start of the project, the Initiative Foundation has approved 25 projects with investments totaling more than $14 million in Brainerd, Cold Spring, Little Falls, Long Prairie, Pine River and Brainerd.
The funding is supported by the Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development (DEED), which allocated $4.5 million to the Initiative Foundation for Central Minnesota economic development opportunities. The Minnesota Main Street Revitalization Program provides for 30 percent matching grants and guaranteed loans for economic and redevelopment needs that have arisen since the March 2020 onset of the COVID-19 pandemic. Businesses must have or secure the remaining 70% of funding.
The Initiative Foundation worked with Brainerd, Cold Spring, Little Falls, Long Prairie, Pine River and St. Cloud to identify corridors that experienced COVID-19 impacts — from travel and tourism businesses to site improvement to upgrading commercial property vacancies. Funding can be used for demolition and site preparation, engineering and design, repair, renovation and construction. All projects must be completed within a 36-month window that will close in July 2025.
The most recent projects receiving funding have an estimated total investment of $3.9 million. These projects have submitted the necessary documentation to receive funding recommended by their local economic development authority and the Initiative Foundation:
Local grants awarded include:
• Little Falls — First Avenue Auto Repair, Inc., 109 First Ave. SE: A $32,740 grant for roof, ceiling and siding repair, painting, new heating and air conditioning and possible floor drain repair. Total project cost: $109,135.
• Long Prairie — Long Prairie Plumbing and Heating, 120 Lake St. S.: A $8,760 grant for parking lot improvements. Total project cost: $29,200.
• Long Prairie — Jose Garcia, Future Commercial Space, 114 Central Ave.: A $22,500 grant for repairs and renovation of a former Minnesota Power building. Total project cost: $80,000.
• Long Prairie — Mi Pueblito Market, Inc., 120 Central Ave.: A $7,500 grant for repairs and renovations. Total project cost: $25,000.
• Long Prairie — Long Prairie Dairy Queen, 710 Commerce Rd.: A $7,723 grant for expansion and remodeling. Total project cost: $25,745.
• Long Prairie — Christie House Museum, 703 3rd Ave. NE: A $4,104 grant for interior repairs. Total project cost: $13,680.
More than 45 remaining projects have been recommended for funding and are still securing bids or developing the documentation required to receive a grant.
Anticipated total economic development allocations are as follows for each eligible community: Brainerd: $765,600; Cold Spring: $505,750; Little Falls: $632,130; Long Prairie $493,000; Pine River: $425,500; St. Cloud and East St. Cloud: $1.5 million
The Initiative Foundation serves the 14 counties and two sovereign tribal nations of Central Minnesota: Benton, Cass, Chisago, Crow Wing, Isanti, Kanabec, Mille Lacs, Morrison, Pine, Sherburne, Stearns, Todd, Wadena and Wright counties and the nations of the Leech Lake and Mille Lacs Bands of Ojibwe. Based in Little Falls, the Foundation exists to improve the quality of life and to build stronger communities in Central Minnesota by offering business loans, nonprofit grants, leadership training and donor services through its Partner Funds programs. Since 1986, the Initiative Foundation and its Partner Funds have invested multiple millions in the region through targeted grants and business financing investments. Learn more at ifound.org.
