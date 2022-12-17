Three residents voiced their frustrations to the County Board of Commissioners, Thursday, Dec. 8, regarding increases to their property taxes for 2023 at the annual Truth in Taxation meeting and public hearing.
“You are pricing me out of my house,” said Ken Creamer, a resident of Little Falls Township, who said his taxes are set to go up 23% in 2023. “I will tell you, if the taxes don’t go down, I will be moving. I will be going back to South Dakota.”
Other residents raised similar concerns both for themselves and others, before the commissioners and other county officials answered their questions during an open dialogue session.
“The Board has spent a significant amount of time in this past year preparing this budget,” said Board Chair Greg Blaine. “We’ve looked at every opportunity that we have for utilization of funds to address this.
“I don’t think we’re going to be able to go through our budget that we’ve prepared and you’d find waste in there, or money spent on wants,” he said.
At the outset of the meeting, County Chief Financial Officer (CFO) Curt Bryniarski broke down the 2023 budget and levy. In September, the Board approved a preliminary levy increase of 5.95% over 2022, or about $1.188 million.
The Board can decrease that amount when it approves the final budget and levy later this month, but it cannot go higher.
He explained the process of how the budget and levy is determined, much of which includes speaking with county department heads to get input on needs for the upcoming year, as well as estimated costs and revenue. Items such as state and federal aid is also taken into account.
In all, Bryniarski said 46.51% of Morrison County residents’ property taxes go to the county. School districts account for 27.45%, cities for 16.01%, townships for 9.49% and special districts for .54%.
“Some of the budget drivers for the county this year is inflationary costs of products and services,” Bryniarski said. “The highest impact of those, in terms of departments, were the Sheriff and Public Works.”
Cost of living and step increases for employees associated with union contracts and an jump of more than 11% in health insurance premiums also factored heavily into the budget. Levy dollars largely fund the general fund, public safety and debt service.
In all, the total proposed budget for 2023 is $56.459 million, up about $2.671 million from 2022. The largest portion of that goes to Public Works, at $16.738 million, though only about $3.3 million consists of levy dollars The rest comes from other revenue streams, such as state and federal aid and grants.
The total proposed levy amount of $21.147 million accounts for about 37% of the overall budget.
“Federal and state, we get just under $21.6 million in federal and state funds,” Bryniarski said. “They cover a little more than our local levy here.”
Since 2014, the county’s overall budget has gone up more than $18 million — about 47%. Meanwhile, county program aid has only gone up about $500,000, or 30%. The levy has gone up about $4.5 million over that same time period. The 5.95% proposed increase for 2023 would be the largest in a decade, according to Bryniarski.
He said the county’s tax capacity is also going up an estimated $5 million next year. As such, the county’s tax rate — the percentage it collects compared to the maximum it could take in — went down 4.5%.
Market value for new construction was about $44 million, which makes up about 1.02% of the levy.
“Out of the 5.95% increase, roughly 4.93% is spread out to existing residential properties, but that 1% is new construction taking on that extra,” Bryniarski said.
Following Bryniarski’s presentation, Creamer was the first resident to speak during the public hearing. He said he was a 42-year employee of the federal government who retired to Little Falls with his wife in 2013.
At first, he said they lived comfortably on his pension and both of their social security payments.
“Now, in the last two years, we’re dipping into our savings,” Creamer said. “We’re not making it pay day to pay day, and I got a bill for taxes on my house — they’re going from $3,000 to $3,600; 23% of that is for the county. This is absolutely ridiculous.”
He said the value of his home was $200,000 when he bought it, and it has gone up to $400,000 in the decade since.
Maureen O’Phelan, a resident of Cushing, said she and her husband are faced with a similar situation. She said they purchased their home in December 2021 and immediately homesteaded it before moving there from the Twin Cities in March.
She said their taxes were set to go up $1,890 next year — $1,010 of which is allocated to the county.
“I’m appalled,” O’Phelan said. “My husband and I are in our 60s, semi-retired. We moved up here to enjoy a beautiful county and all that it has to offer. This is ridiculous.”
In part, she asked the Board to support her in changing some legislation at the state level. While she expected the value of her property to go up, she did not anticipate that she and her husband would not be entitled to a homestead exemption because the value of the home is over the threshold of $413,800.
She has since learned that law has been on the books for “quite a while.” She told the Board that she plans to speak to legislators to get that law changed, and she asked for their support in doing so.
“I’m going to say, ‘This is an antiquated law. I deserve that exemption as much as the person who has the $200,000 home, because I paid for my home and I’m continuing to pay for it just like every other hard working Minnesotan,’” O’Phelan said. “I would really like you guys to say you would support something like that if we can get some legislation introduced this coming session.”
She said the law, along with the increase in taxes, is “incredibly discriminatory” and is “lessening people’s ability to stay in the county they want to be in.”
While she said the budget didn’t consist of “skyrocketing increases,” her pay has not gone up, and inflation has impacted individuals, as well.
“The working class doesn’t have somebody saying, ‘Here, we’re going to give you some extra money to pay for that,’” she told the Board. “Because, you know what? We’re not the government. We pay you money. We pay you money and you’re supposed to act very, very carefully with the funds we give you.”
She asked the Board to take a closer look at the budget and consider not increasing it this year.
“I’m here saying, it’s time to cut, it’s time to stop, this is a year we need to be extremely frugal,” O’Phelan said.
The final resident to speak was Gary Sperl, also from Little Falls Township. As a pharmacist for more than 40 years, he said he tried to look out for “elderly people and young families and their budgets.”
He said that was why he felt compelled to speak to the Board. He wanted to encourage them to do everything they could to lower the levy.
He also echoed a sentiment expressed by O’Phelan in asking if the county could use any of its American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funding to lower the levy. The county was allocated $6.5 million of the federal grant money, and about $4.5 million of it is yet to be committed to a project or initiative.
“I’m not suggesting you cut salaries for people, but I would seriously ask you to look at absolutely every bit of new construction that is going on this year, everything that’s not absolutely essential and give people a break,” Sperl said. “They’re dying.”
Commissioner Mike LeMieur added that he received a call from a constituent who lives in Darling Township who also expressed that the taxes are “taxing her out of her home.”
“What can you do?” Sperl asked. “Do you have ideas?”
Blaine explained that there is still time to make adjustments to the budget, but reminded everyone that the Board and staff have worked “meticulously” on it, to this point.
“We are charged as a Board in the oversight of making sure that we provide for the health, safety and welfare of the people of Morrison County and the deliverance of those services to the people here,” Blaine said.
He said everyone involved has been “very conservative” in looking at the budget and addressing needs. They “shaved a lot of low-hanging fruit” out of the budget, he said, but also needed to address issues that would keep the county viable and sustainable for its residents.
Blaine said the issues individuals are facing mirror what is going on for county government. They, too, are feeling the effects of inflation.
In answering the question regarding ARPA funds, Commissioner Randy Winscher said the Board is limited on what it can do with that money. Putting it toward salaries for county employees, for example, is not an option. However, the Board did partner with first responders to fund new radios, which otherwise might have had to be purchased with levy dollars.
“We look at this, and I think every commissioner’s always, ‘When is this going to end? When is this going to stop raising everyone’s taxes?’” Winscher said.
As an example, he asked Public Works Director Tony Hennen to speak on the increased cost of a snowplow, during the past two years. Hennen said a plow truck cost about $260,000 to $265,000 in 2021. In 2023, that same truck is estimated at $310,000. There also is no guarantee that he will receive it in 2023 or even 2024, due to supply chain issues.
He said those inflationary costs also apply to parts to keep the fleet running, along with fuel for his equipment and that of other departments.
“When you have a fleet of trucks that provide snow service throughout the county, that’s a considerable cost,” Hennen said.
Sperl said he wasn’t suggesting that anyone was doing anything wrong. Instead, he was encouraging the Board to look at its ARPA funds, if it could, as a way to lower the levy at a critical time.
LeMieur said the county does have reserve funds that it uses to buy down the levy. About $1 million of that was used in preparing the 2023 budget.
“The problem is, Gary, if we used more — let’s say we used $4 million,” LeMieur said. “Well, in 2024 we’re starting $4 million behind. So, in 2024 you’re going to have to tax $4 million worth to get you where you were at the beginning.”
O’Phelan suggested that elected officials have to “have the guts” to say, “No.” While she appreciated and said it was important that the Board listens to its staff when working on its budget, she said they also have a special interest in the fact that they’re employees of the county government.
She told the Board it was “time to start cutting the budget,” even if that meant holding off a year or two in purchasing a new snowplow.
“You asked the question, when will it end?” O’Phelan said. “I have a really easy answer for you. It goes for county government and state government and federal government. It ends when you put your foot down. It ends when you say, ‘I represent the people first. My people are hurting right now, so I need to make more cuts.’ That’s when it ends. That’s my answer.”
Once again addressing the suggestion to use ARPA funding to lower the levy, Commissioner Mike Wilson said the cost of building a new county garage for Public Works is going to be about $5 million after a fire in May destroyed the building the department was using.
“We’re looking at trying to build that without raising any taxes, or sending it over to the people,” Wilson said. “Some of that money, I presume, will be used for that. Otherwise, that would go on the levy somewhere.”
Piggybacking off of that, Bryniarski said one of the ground rules for the ARPA money was that it has to be used for “potentially future levy saving projects and initiatives.” As such, he said if they simply dropped the 2023 levy from $21 million to $17 million using $4 million in ARPA funding, they would still need $21 million next year, plus any other inflation or expenses for that year.
He said once the ARPA money is gone, it’s gone.
“We’re trying to spread out the help, I guess you would say, on the levy rather than doing it all in one year,” Bryniarski said. “We are working on projects to spread that out. It doesn’t make the expenses go away.”
