Truth in Taxation

Ken Creamer, a resident of Little Falls Township, speaks to the Board of Commissioners, Thursday, Dec. 8, during a public hearing regarding the county's 2023 budget and levy. Listening in the foreground is Health and Human Services Director Brad Vold.

 Staff photo by Zach Hacker

Three residents voiced their frustrations to the County Board of Commissioners, Thursday, Dec. 8, regarding increases to their property taxes for 2023 at the annual Truth in Taxation meeting and public hearing.

“You are pricing me out of my house,” said Ken Creamer, a resident of Little Falls Township, who said his taxes are set to go up 23% in 2023. “I will tell you, if the taxes don’t go down, I will be moving. I will be going back to South Dakota.”

