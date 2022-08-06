Several residents of a northeast Little Falls neighborhood were present for the public comment portion of the City Council’s meeting, Monday.
Three of them spoke, expressing concerns regarding pedestrian and traffic safety in their area. Of particular interest was the intersection of 18th Street Northeast and Woodland Drive, located just south of the Aldi supermarket.
Don Sorensen, who lives on nearby Eagle Drive, said there no sidewalks in the area and pedestrians must walk in the street. The nearest sidewalk is on the west side of 18th Street, meaning they must cross the road in order to access it.
Residents in the area feel there is a problem with traffic traveling north on 18th from the stoplight at the intersection of Highway 27.
“It becomes a three-lane highway, because as soon as they get passed that island, and there’s a left turn lane, we now have three lanes of traffic, most of which are not abiding by the speed limit,” Sorensen said.
The intersection of 18th Street Northeast and Woodland Drive, he said, is the only way in or out of the neighborhood. Residents have to pass through the junction to get into Little Falls whether they are driving or traveling on foot.
“Most of us in that neighborhood are elderly, and we don’t walk very fast,” Sorensen said.
He said crossing 18th Street Northeast is difficult. The amount of traffic, he said, has increased with people driving to and from places such as Walmart, Aldi, Dollar Tree, Barrett Petfood Innovations, Mid-State Education District and more.
Sorensen said the group was hoping there was a way the city could help slow down the traffic on 18th Street Northeast and alleviate the issue with the left turn lane. He said drivers coming from the north attempting to make a left turn onto Woodland have to be “very careful” before entering that turn lane, because drivers from the south get into the lane “as soon as they can.”
“It’s a collision waiting to happen,” Sorensen said.
Dick Marshik, who lives on Woodland Drive, said he walks along 18th Street Northeast every morning. His route takes him up to Barrett Petfood Innovations and back. He said the southbound traffic coming over the hill often doesn’t see the 30 mile per hour speed limit sign.
“The truckers coming in there are lighting a cigarette or picking up their cellphone to see if they missed any calls,” Marshik said. “They don’t see that 30 mile per hour speed limit sign you have there.”
He suggested, rather than the traditional speed limit sign by Aldi currently in place, that the city put up a larger sign with flashing lights, such as those often seen in school zones.
Marshik also suggested installing rumble strips. He thought either the inclusion of lights or strips could help get drivers’ attention so that they slow down. Another solution he brought up was putting a larger law enforcement presence in the area.
“There’s old people out there,” Marshik said. “Like Don said, we can’t get across that street as fast as we once did.”
He said a relatively new issue residents of the area are seeing is due to the number of guests staying at the nearby Country Inn and Suites hotel. Recently, he said the hotel has been full almost every night, and people staying there often go jogging in the morning.
Marshik said the joggers cut down Third Avenue Northeast and come to the intersection with 18th. At that point, he said they don’t know whether to cross the street onto Woodland or to turn down 18th. He also said the street markings at the intersection are worn out.
“I know last year you tried putting a barricade up there, which was a total disaster,” Marshik said. “I think in one month’s time, two times it got knocked down.”
Linda Oman said elderly residents weren’t her only concern, but she also worries about young children riding bicycles in the area.
She said she has noted the amount of traffic when she and other residents drive up to the water tower to walk the loop before driving back home.
“We’re driving the speed limit and, depending on the time of day, the traffic — because there’s two lanes there — goes right on by us,” Oman said. “We have to be careful to watch where we’re going.”
She said all of the solutions presented by Marshik could help the situation, as she was also concerned that it was an “accident waiting to happen.”
“The traffic is getting worse and worse and worse, and we are getting older and older and older,” Sorensen said.
Council Member Jerry Knafla, who represents Ward 1, which includes the area in question, said he spoke with a resident about the same issues as those presented a couple of weeks ago. He said he spoke with Little Falls Police Chief Greg Schirmers about the concerns, and that there are already some plans in progress to help.
Schirmers said, since speaking with Knafla, he had contacted representatives at Barrett Petfood Innovations. He said they had put messaging out to their employees to make sure that they’re aware of the speed problem in the area. He intends to have similar conversations with other businesses.
He had also spoken with City Engineer Greg Kimman about some additional signage, who was going to look into what options were available.
“I put messages out to my staff, too,” Schirmers said. “I found out when shift changes were with those businesses up in the area, so we’ve been trying to target enforcement during those times of the day when there’s a shift change in the industrial park.”
He added that he also is hoping to include a modular sign that could be used in that area and other places around town, as needed, in his 2023 budget.
“We’re aware that there is a problem up there,” Schirmers said. “There’s a high volume of traffic, and we certainly don’t want anybody to get hurt up there. We definitely want this resolved.”
