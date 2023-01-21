Roman Witucki

Roman Witucki of Pike Creek Township addresses the Morrison County Board of Commissioners, Tuesday, during a public hearing regarding the future of the auditor/treasurer position.

 Staff photo by Zach Hacker

All eight of the Morrison County residents who spoke at a public hearing, Tuesday, were in favor of keeping the auditor/treasurer position elected.

The Morrison County Board of Commissioners held the public hearing to get input on whether to leave the position as one that is elected, or transition to having it appointed by the Board. State statute allows the Board to convert it to an appointee.

