Linda Oman

Linda Oman addresses the Little Falls City Council about the estimated increase on her 2023 property taxes during public comment, Monday, at Little Falls City Hall.

 Staff photo by Zach Hacker

Several people were on hand, Monday, to give comment during the Little Falls City Council meeting.

Along with four people who spoke in favor of a new apartment complex, three voiced their feelings on the proposed 2023 budget and levy and how it will impact their property taxes. One person also came before the Council to discuss internet service in the community.

