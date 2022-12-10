Several people were on hand, Monday, to give comment during the Little Falls City Council meeting.
Along with four people who spoke in favor of a new apartment complex, three voiced their feelings on the proposed 2023 budget and levy and how it will impact their property taxes. One person also came before the Council to discuss internet service in the community.
During the public comment portion of the work session that preceded the regular meeting, Linda Oman expressed her frustration over a proposed property tax increase. She said the truth in taxation notice she received estimated that her 2023 property taxes would cost $4,042.
“My husband and I moved into town from the country about eight years ago,” Oman said. “At that time, we paid $2,290. We live in a townhouse, which is a shared home, small yard.
“Same house, nothing has been done, same everything,” she added.
Oman continued to say the city portion of her estimated taxes went up by 25% over 2022. She said this was a “big increase,” as the amount has increased year after year.
Meanwhile, she and her husband’s income has not changed, over the same time period.
“We live in a senior development, and our income isn’t going up by 25% and 50% and 75%,” Oman said. “The citizens of Little Falls, many are living on a fixed income and there isn’t much chance of that getting bigger.”
Ultimately, she told the Council she was there “to remind” its members that there are people in the community who struggle to pay bills.
Oman pre-emptively responded to the notion that her home’s value would increase, as well. She said that didn’t do her any good because she had no plans to sell.
“If I did sell, or have to move — those in this area, we move for other reasons — then you’re taxed on that profit,” Oman said. “It really doesn’t do us any good.”
She also claimed the services she and the people in her neighborhood receive have not improved or changed since she moved. She asked if some of the money from the increased taxes could be put into issues such as a broken drain in the neighborhood, or additional law enforcement for speeders on 18th Street Northeast.
“I can pay these bills,” Oman said. “It’s not a matter that I can’t pay it, but some people can’t. Be aware of that.”
During a public hearing on the budget and levy, Cassie Fredregill, another resident of Little Falls, said she was “flabbergasted” when she saw the proposed increase for her property. She said the estimated increase for the city’s portion was 15.88%.
“I’m a mother of four children, and the new proposals will pour salt on an already gaping wound in the community,” Fredregill said. “We’ve already seen this happen within the past year, and only for things to progress downwards.”
She proposed that, instead of raising taxes, the city should focus on bringing businesses to town that want to invest in Little Falls. Fredregill said her message was a “call to action” for citizens of the city to look into the proposed taxes and “follow the money.”
“Get involved, ask questions and put pressure on your elected representatives before they dig a hole too deep for us to get out,” she said.
Rene Krousey, of Swanville, said she was upset with the increase in taxes.
She accused the city and the Council of throwing around “millions of dollars like it’s nothing.”
“We have to budget our money at home,” Krousey said. “You guys should budget. If you don’t have enough money, then guess what, you don’t get a splash pad, you don’t get the government funded day care center and you don’t get the government funded community center. That’s plain and simple. I don’t think any of you guys know how to manage money.”
Joel Larson, co-owner of Fallsnet, spoke to the Council about a discussion it had during its Nov. 21 meeting regarding fiber internet service. During that meeting, two residents of the city urged the Council to make service more widely available through CTC, a company out of Brainerd.
During the earlier meeting, City Administrator Jon Radermacher said he has been supportive of CTC as it has worked to expand fiber service in Little Falls. To that, Larson said he was glad, as CTC does “serve a purpose.”
However, he urged the Council and city staff not to forget about his company, Fallsnet, which has been providing service to customers in the city for 25 years.
“You guys on the City Council, you have to know what’s going on in your community, too,” Larson said. “You guys have to know. We’re offering this to a lot of people in town. Don’t forget about us. Don’t just go after the big guys.”
He said the company had plans to further rollout updated service in Little Falls last summer, but instead had to put that on hold. That was because the water tower in Pierz was to be painted, meaning Fallsnet had to remove infrastructure that helps serve more than 400 households in the community. In light of that situation, they had to buy and put up a portable, 127-foot tower so services would not be interrupted.
He said that project went off “without a glitch,” thanks in large part due to the partnerships Fallsnet has created over the years.
Recently, as the company has invested about $100,000 into a new TerraWave internet service, which will be included in the downtown Little Falls rollout. Still, he said they are competing against CTC — which he said gets grant funding from the government — and it lost 30 customers within two weeks before Thanksgiving.
“I need to open the door and start working with you guys, or else we’re not going to be around,” Larson said. “We’ve been around 25 years. I just need some dialogue. The government’s king makers right now.”
