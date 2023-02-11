Jeremy Maslowski

Little Falls resident Jeremy Maslowski shows a photo of a "No motorized vehicles" sign on the Camp Ripley State Veterans Trail on the west side of Little Falls. He told the City Council, Monday, that the trail is regularly used illegally by snowmobilers.

 Screenshot from YouTube

A Little Falls resident spoke to the City Council, Monday, about concerns he has regarding the existing portion of the Camp Ripley Veterans State Trail (CRVST).

The first portion of the trail, a non-motorized section from Charles A. Lindbergh State Park to Mill Island Park in Little Falls, was completed in 2019. The stretch runs adjacent to Lindbergh Drive on the west side of the city.

