A Little Falls resident spoke to the City Council, Monday, about concerns he has regarding the existing portion of the Camp Ripley Veterans State Trail (CRVST).
The first portion of the trail, a non-motorized section from Charles A. Lindbergh State Park to Mill Island Park in Little Falls, was completed in 2019. The stretch runs adjacent to Lindbergh Drive on the west side of the city.
Jeremy Maslowski said he lives with his partner and his dog just north of Lindbergh Drive South. Since moving back to his hometown a couple of years ago, he has noted that snowmobilers regularly use the trail near his home.
During the public comment portion of Monday’s meeting, he brought attention to a sign on the trail that clearly states it is for non-motorized use; such as walkers, bicyclists and rollerbladers.
“I would imagine if one of you posted that in your yard, you would probably expect that people would follow that rule and you’d be upset if people weren’t following that,” Maslowski said.
He said he has been in contact with the Little Falls Police Department both this winter and last about illegal snowmobile activity on the CRVST. During the last two months, he said he has spoken with two officers, both of whom attempted to make contact with the riders.
“Both officers were unaware that the trail even existed, and I’m sure other officers, as well,” Maslowski said. “It’s hard for them to make cases or even confront people if they didn’t know the trail existed and that there was no motorized vehicles allowed there.”
He was told by officers to call when the act is occurring, but was also informed that it will take a while before they can respond. As such, he said he has “taken matters into his own hands” by following the tracks and watching the snowmobilers using the trail.
What he learned is that those riding on the trail are not using it as a route to get out of town, or to easily access an actual snowmobile trail. Instead, he said it appears they’re just using it as a place to “play around.”
“Let me also mention that I am an avid snowmobiler myself, and I understand the rules, regulations and laws that are tied to that,” Maslowski said. “It’s not that I don’t like snowmobilers myself. There are designated places for sleds to be used, and it is not on a non-motorized walking and biking path.”
He said that raises a larger issue.
“If this trail was clear and relatively free of snow, this illegal snowmobiling activity could be resolved and the public could enjoy the trail as it was intended,” he said.
Maslowski said he was told by Minnesota Department of Natural Resources (DNR) Parks and Trails Supervisor Tim Edgeton that the city was responsible for maintenance and enforcement on the trail, as it is not a “DNR trail.” He felt the city should clear the snow so it can be used year-round.
He said City Engineer Greg Kimman and members of the Police Department encouraged him to bring the matter to the Council’s attention.
“They are tired of me calling them and making them run on these cases,” Maslowski said.
Due to the snow on the trail, he said he has been forced to walk on Lindbergh Drive. He has had two “very close run-ins” with vehicles on the road. He said he was “within inches of getting hit.”
“These folks are not paying attention, and apparently they don’t care about me and my dog walking tight up against the snowbank,” Maslowski said.
He said clearing snow off of the trail, rather than “letting it get buried under 15 inches of snow” would encourage residents to be outside, be active and stay healthy, even in the winter. Further, he said he didn’t expect it to be salted and perfectly dry, but felt walkers should be able to use the path without walking through deep snow or risking being hit by a snowmobile.
He said the city was able to get the trail approved, in part, by telling landowners they would not be responsible for clearing snow. In some cases, he said that is happening near the south end. In other places, the exact opposite is taking place.
Some residents, he said, are using the trail as a place to push the snow from their driveways or sidewalks.
“What will it take?” Maslowski asked. “A pedestrian with their dog getting ran over by a distracted driver? Or how about my grandmother in a wheelchair?”
Frank Gosiak, who is a member of the City Council and serves as the CRVST Committee chairman, said it is jointly owned by the DNR, city and county.
“There would have to be an agreement put into place somehow,” Gosiak said. “Those entities would have to meet.”
