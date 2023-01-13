A request from a department head prompted a lengthy discussion among the Morrison County Board of Commissioners, Tuesday.
Health and Human Services (HHS) Director Brad Vold spoke to the Board at its planning session about adding a new intake position within his department. The salary for the job, $85,000, was included in his 2023 budget, which was approved by the Board in December 2022.
“This one is primarily focused on adults,” Vold said. “We currently have one intake worker who is primarily in children’s (cases) on the Social Services side. On the [Public Health] side, our intake is done by our case managers, who rotate all of the intake.”
Prior to 2022, Public Health and Social Services — both of which were led by Vold — operated under separate budgets. Beginning last year, they began to restructure as HHS under a single budget to create efficiencies. The creation of this position, according to Vold, would help align the programs that are available under the HHS umbrella.
Currently, in the Public Health portion of the organization, a case worker is designated to do intake each day. Adding a second intake worker in the department would allow those case managers to spend more time with clients and addressing bigger needs, such as group residential housing.
Vold said the proposed $85,000 would be in line with other social workers in the department. About 12% of that would be reimbursed to the county through federal and state dollars.
“This position, I know we’ve discussed it, we have it in your budget,” said Commissioner Randy Winscher. “But, it’s been, over the last few months, we have a lot of voters in this county saying, ‘When is it going to end?’ and this and that. When it’s going to end, you know, when are we going to quit hiring people and be more accountable for our own departments?”
He asked what would happen if they tried to go six months without adding the position, noting that the 12% salary reimbursement, even coming from state or federal dollars, is still taxpayer money.
Winscher also asked if Vold could “shuffle people around” to help fill the job internally.
In reference to his first question, Vold said not adding the position would keep operations as they are now. Caseloads are currently at capacity in terms of what they are recommended to be for case managers, so not adding the position would not address that issue.
The challenge with taking a case manager and moving them into an intake position, he said, is the fact there are changes coming in areas such as vulnerable adults. Those changes will include follow up, which takes time, and would ultimately take away from the department’s case management capacity.
“When Brad submitted his budget, it was like, less than 1% increase in your budget,” said Commissioner Mike LeMieur. “This is within that budget, correct?”
Vold said the job accounted for only .7% of the HHS budget. As such, LeMieur said he would have no problem with the issue coming forward for a vote at the Board’s next meeting.
Nursing Supervisor Cindy Nienaber said, due to the current labor market, up until about two weeks ago, the case management staff for over 65 services had been short-staffed since December 2021. She said the department has been struggling with high turnover, “partly due to our high caseloads.”
“If we don’t do something to manage that turnover, that costs us a lot of money, too,” Nienaber said. “We’ve probably spent this $85,000 training new employees. We need to take some of the workload off of that staff so we can level out the turnover and level out their workloads. By doing this additional intake person, I think we’re going to help with that situation for sure.”
Regarding the existing intake position that focuses solely on the Social Services side, Vold said the number of calls has increased by a minimum of about 40 calls per month over the last several years. For example, he said HHS took about 1,800 calls on the Social Services side alone in 2018. That number was up to 2,400 in 2022. There have been years in which it’s been as high 2,900 calls.
“Now, that doesn’t mean they all required action or moving on to case managers, but that does require time from the person taking the call,” Vold said. “We’ve just seen that continue to grow. We know mental health continues to increase.”
That has come at the same time changes are made in the way services are rendered. For example, he said three years ago, if HHS received a phone call about a child protection report, it would have to make a decision on whether or not to screen in the case based on the information it received during the call.
Now, case managers are allowed to follow up with places such as schools if they feel the initial call did not provide enough information to make a decision. The same is coming down the pike for vulnerable adult cases.
“I think, most importantly for me and for our organization, is trying to align how we’re serving our community on both the Health and Human Services side,” Vold said. “This will allow those two individuals to work together to really triage calls, provide that service, make sure it goes to the right agency.”
Commissioner Greg Blaine asked if hiring a new intake person was part of the vision when the idea to, in essence, merge the two programs first came about. Vold said it was.
“This was kind of my first next step in terms building that alignment between the organizations and just becoming Health and Human Services versus Public Health and Social Services,” he said.
Further, Blaine said when looking at how the position was described, he saw it as being “more administrative” in nature in that the primary role would be to assist the public when residents came into the office or called in search of help. Then case managers are “behind them” having more interactions with clients.
He asked how flexible the position was in terms of the potential new employee taking on expanding responsibilities. Vold said the job must be filled by someone with at least a four-year degree in nursing or social work.
“I’m looking at this, if it is an administrative position, this is a fairly high salaries for a front line administrative position,” Blaine said. “But maybe I’m just out of touch or out of time with those costs.”
Vold said they wouldn’t do any long-term case management, but there will likely be opportunities where they can fill a gap between having to move into case management to get them pointed in the right direction. That might come with the possibility of “revenue enhancement.”
He added that, on the children’s side, there are prevention programs such as Parents Support Outreach. Hiring a second intake worker could help free up some time for the other intake worker to go out and visit with families to make referrals.
Ultimately, he said the position would allow the new employee to work on some short-term solutions to meet challenges for some of the clients.
“That is where that efficiency benefit is achieved with the case managers, that they are not dealing with some of these less critical need clients,” Blaine said.
Vold said the intake workers would also have to provide backup. Currently, when an intake worker is gone, all of the backup work is done by a case manager. They even try to find someone who can cover while the appointed person is on lunch or break.
“We want to make sure we take most of the calls and walk-ins that come in,” Vold said.
Winscher said he was still on the fence. The main reason why, he said, was that at the Dec. 8, 2022, Truth In Taxation meeting, people came forward to talk to the Board about how it is spending. It was the first time in all of his years as a commissioner that has happened, he said.
As county commissioners, he said they all try to listen to what is being recommended by their constituents.
“Again, it’s been brought up, this is only 1% of your budget,” Winscher said. “But, 1%, 1%, and pretty soon it’s 10%. It just starts accumulating over time. That’s where I have a concern about this here.”
Closing up the discussion, Board Chair Jeffrey Jelinski asked Vold to bring the request forward to the next regular meeting, Jan. 24. However, he said “there’s no guarantees of anything.”
“I certainly understand,” Vold said. “The stewards of the taxpayer dollar is a critical mission that we have to look at. Supervisors have done a great job in trying to manage our phone calls and how we’re taking care of individuals who call in. I do feel like this is a need at this point in time.”
