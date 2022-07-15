A Motley woman was denied a request to keep more than three dogs at her home within the city limits, Monday.
Kathie Cyrus filed a request to the Motley City Council to allow her an exemption to the city’s ordinance allowing no more than three dogs per household. In the request, Cyrus wrote that she currently has five dogs living in her house and was asking for an exemption so that she could keep all of them.
Motley Police Chief Jason Borash said the city’s ordinance states that the household limit is three dogs or three cats, and no more than five in combination.
Council Member Steve Johnson asked if some of the dogs were “new puppies.” Borash said they were not, and that she has had all five dogs for “a little over a year now.”
“We’ve always kind of struggled to get her to license her current dogs on time, as it was,” Borash said. “She’s added a couple more. She came in to license them and she was advised that she was allowed to have three.”
He estimated that she initially had three dogs for four or five years, but then added two more. He said, in the past, whenever she was reminded by law enforcement that she needed to get the dogs licensed with the city, she asked for extensions due to finances.
According to the city’s fee schedule, the cost to license a dog or cat is $5 per animal — with an additional $5 tacked on to each license if they are late.
When asked, Borash said he had not received any complaints about the dogs “within the last year or so.”
“My only concern is, we’ve had other people asking for more dogs over the limit, so if we do it for her, we’re going to have to do it for anybody that wants it,” Borash said.
Acting Mayor Pat O’Regan asked if she had given a specific reason why she needed five dogs, or if she just wanted to keep all of them. Borash said it was the latter, as far as he was aware.
Further, he said he could think of at least one situation in which another resident had made a request to keep more than three dogs.
“It was when I was still here,” said City Clerk/Treasurer Darci Odden. “They asked and they had to get rid of their dog. It was denied last time.”
“If we’re going to approve her, then we’re going to have to, basically, approve anybody else that comes in, if we’re going to be fair about it,” O’Regan said.
Borash said he agreed. Johnson said he would vote to deny the request for that reason, and that if they started approving every exemption it could lead to other potential problems and complaints.
Johnson included in his motion that Cyrus must provide proof to the Motley Police Department within 30 days that all five dogs are no longer living with her.
“If she brought them to a shelter or she sold them to somebody, that they submit a letter or some kind of proof showing that she did it,” Borash said.
Motley City Council Briefs:
In other business Monday, the Motley City Council:
• Appointed Mike Schmidt as Mayor for the remainder of the current term, which ends Dec. 31. The position was vacated July 1, when former Mayor Al Yoder moved outside of city limits;
• Appointed Nikki Bjerga to fill a seat on the Council for the remainder of the current term, which ends Dec. 31. The seat will be vacated, Aug. 1, due to the resignation of Amy Hutchison;
• Approved a resolution to adopt an ordinance for food and beverage truck/trailer licenses and requirements, along with a form application;
• Set Tuesday, Aug. 2, as National Night Out in Motley and approved a request from Fire Chief Brad Olson to reserve Converse Park for the event without fees;
• Approved a request from Police Chief Jason Borash to sell an iPad found in a vehicle recently sold by the city in an online auction;
• Heard from Public Works Director Bruce Brotherton that the city’s “fast” electric vehicle charger has not been working since June 9. He is working to get it repaired;
• Gave Brotherton the go-ahead to begin exploring potential replacements for water meters, as some of the current ones are beginning to fail and replacement parts are no longer available;
• Authorized Brotherton to purchase a new zero-turn lawn mower for the city. He believed an Exmark from AAA Equipment in Jenkins would fit the city’s needs, for which he was given a quote of $10,738. However, he wanted to test drive the unit first. Otherwise, he is authorized to purchase a Toro from M&M Express of Brainerd for $11,287.99;
• Approved a request from Clerk/Treasurer Darci Odden to form a committee to go through and update the city’s personnel policy. The committee will consist of Odden, Brotherton, Borash, Bjerga and Council Member Pat O’Regan;
• Approved Chris Rosvold as the head election judge for the city in 2022, with Sherry Frisk, Anita Sutton, Michael Tappe and Wade Scepurek also serving as judges;
• Approved a $410 donation to the Initiative Foundation;
• Set a public hearing to be held at 6:15 p.m. Monday, Aug. 8, for proposed changes in the city’s fee schedule; and
• Set a time of 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, July 26, for a budget workshop.
The next meeting of the Motley City Council is at 6:30 p.m. Monday, Aug. 8, at Motley City Hall. A public hearing will be held 15 minutes prior to the regular meeting.
