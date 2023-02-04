One month into the 2023 Legislative session, there has already been a whirlwind of activity in St. Paul on topics ranging from what to do with an unprecedented budget surplus to funding school lunches.
Friday, Jan. 27, the Little Falls Area Chamber of Commerce hosted its annual Legislative Dialogue. There, District 10A Rep. Ron Kresha, R-Little Falls, and District 10B Rep. Isaac Schultz, R-Upsala, laid out some of their priorities as this year’s session wears on, while also giving their thoughts on some of the issues that have already been taken up.
Sen. Nathan Wesenberg, R-Little Falls, was not able to attend due to the Senate being in session.
Later in the meeting, they answered questions and heard input from several local residents on the issues that are important to them.
“I’ve been excited to get to work on behalf of our communities here in central Minnesota,” said Schultz, who is embarking on his first term in St. Paul. “As you’ll find, as you hopefully know, Rep. Kresha and I, there isn’t much wiggle room between the things that we believe and the core values of who we are and the things we prioritize.”
Kresha said everything has been going quickly, thus far, though not necessarily on the issues he believes should be priorities. Entering the session, he said his top items revolved around income taxes on Social Security, property tax relief, education funding, transportation, city and county aid and funding for career and technical training.
Both the House and Senate — as well as the Governor’s office — is controlled by Democrats this year, signaling a change from recent years in which the Republicans held one chamber and Democrats the other. As such, Kresha said the items which have been prioritized thus far have not aligned with what he believes are the key issues.
Last week, for example, he said he introduced three bills, one of which was an amendment to the state constitution regarding parental rights, as they pertain to school choice — public, private, homeschool or otherwise.
He is also working on funding requests for a fieldhouse in Aitkin, a railgrade separation in Little Falls and to help the Morrison County Historical Society pay for its bank stabilization project near the Charles A. Weyerhaeuser Memorial Museum.
One of Kresha’s key roles is that of leader of the House Education Finance Committee.
“One of the things that I’m hoping to accomplish in that area is setting up central Minnesota, here, as a transportation training hub, and working with the school districts to try finding ways that students can find that as a vocational path,” Kresha said. “It’s very powerful right now. Whether you’re going through the CDL or aviation or some of the other transportation, that is an amazing path for our kids.”
One of the bills on which the Legislature has been working is a proposal for universal school lunches, which Kresha does not support. Though he said the premise of helping every kid eat for free sounds good, there are a couple of issues with the way the proposed program would be set up.
The first of those is simply the fact that it’s a state program.
“I will tell you that when things go through the state program, they get it wrong,” Kresha said. “You go through bureaucracy and it’s going to be a mess.”
He said the root of the problem is not that kids don’t have access to meals, it’s that some parents don’t pay their bills. Low-income families are already having their needs met through free and reduced lunches within the school funding formula.
His proposal is to find out the deficit amount and pay the schools so that they’re not in a situation where they’re trying to collect from parents. Instead, the bill has $287 million addressing the issue, which Kresha said should instead be put toward the educational formula.
“The problem is, and I’ll tell you this, you’re going to see lots of articles about how Rep. Kresha doesn’t support kids and meals and I want them to starve and be on the streets,” he said.
“The reality is, the way this bill is done is, the way the majority party and the bill author is, they’re collecting our taxes from our communities, running them through the state budget and then redistributing them,” Kresha continued.
He said that will create a situation wherein a family in Little Falls, for example, will pay their tax bill, rather than a lunch bill, and that will go through the state budget and pay for meals in places like Eden Prairie or Minnetonka. Ultimately, the formula would allow for funding to parents who can afford to pay for school lunches.
Another issue he said has been discussed — and made headlines throughout the state — was funding for putting feminine hygiene products in all school bathrooms.
“The schools are handling this,” Kresha said. “They have already figured out how to handle this situation to best make sure there’s accessibility for that.”
He said the bill would provide $2 million for all schools that can only be spent on providing accessibility to feminine hygiene products. As an example, he said a school district will receive roughly $10,000 to buy tampons. They will eventually “need another closet,” because they’re going to get another $10,000 for tampons the following year.
“You can’t take those dollars out and use them for school supplies in the elementary; Kleenexes and other things, that we hear, by the way, that teachers are buying all of the time,” Kresha said. “No, we’re going to have you have truckloads of tampons in all of the bathrooms.”
His pushback is to allow the school districts to address the issue. Kresha said everyone agrees that access to these products is important, but creating another state program is not the answer when it can be handled at the local level.
He also addressed the “Driver’s License for All” Bill, which ultimately passed in the House, Monday. The bill would allow people in the United States without authorization to obtain a driver’s license, if they are able to pass written and behind-the-wheel tests.
Prior to 2003, driver’s licenses were already available to anyone regardless of their immigration status. However, it was repealed due to safety concerns in the wake of 9/11. At that point, Kresha said the Department of Public Safety said the driver’s license was “the gateway document to all identity.”
Kresha said non-citizens should have access to driving as they’re trying to establish citizenship.
“We have two problems,” he said. “You get a driver’s license and you get to use that for all of your documentation. You get to use that for voting, you get to use that for registering for a bank account, you get to use that for all of these other things. It’s not just about driving.”
The compromise Kresha said he suggested was creating an ID for people working on their citizenship that looks different from a driver’s license issued to a U.S. citizen. He noted the cards issued to residents under age 21 already look different, so doing so would likely not be difficult.
Kresha said the bill author told him they didn’t want to “treat these people differently.”
“The fight is about that and identity and security,” he said. “It’s not about whether or not people coming to this country should be able to drive. Those are two separate issues.”
Schultz, who represents southern Morrison County, Benton County and portions of Mille Lacs, Kanabec and Isanti counties, said the session, thus far, has “been very extreme.”
He said even the ways in which operations are normally conducted have been extreme. He said the House was no longer taking the necessary time to involve the public, hear testimony and properly vet bills pertaining to serious issues.
“I believe that the Legislature and, specifically Democrats, got extremely lazy during the course of the pandemic and didn’t want to include the voices of Minnesotans; and especially didn’t want to include the voices from rural Minnesota,” Schultz said. “That’s constantly what we’re seeing during this Legislative session, as they’re just ram-rodding their agenda through with no regard for the public or a dissenting view.”
In terms of priorities, Schultz said he wants Minnesota to be competitive as a “great place to live, work, play, raise a family and build a business,” as it relates to neighboring states.
The state currently has the largest budget surplus in its history — $17.6 billion. For reference, he said the state budget is about $52 billion.
“Now, a large part of that is one-time money, but all the same, that’s your money,” he said. “Those are your taxpayer dollars. What we need to do is focus upon getting that back into the hands of the people and the hardworking business owners that can really recharge our economy.”
Relating that to keeping Minnesota competitive with neighboring states, such as North Dakota, South Dakota and Wisconsin, he said they all prioritized eliminating their state’s income tax. Minnesota, by comparison, has one of the top five highest income tax rates in the nation.
He said Minnesota has great natural resources and more that make it competitive, but the “priorities of the Democratic party today literally are working against” that end.
In the lead-up to the 2022 election, Schultz said “every single party” and “every single candidate” on the ballot was fully in favor of eliminating the tax on Social Security income.
“We’ve had one month of session,” he said. “Let me ask you, has the tax on Social Security been repealed? It sure hasn’t. In fact, Democrats completely walked away from it in the first week of session. So, who lied? Who lied to the people of Minnesota? It’s quite clear.”
He said that should have been simple to get done and would have only taken a small portion of the budget surplus to fund.
Further, he said Minnesota needs to be bold and take steps toward eliminating the state income tax. He is preparing to introduce a bill that would take steps toward doing just that.
Instead, he said Gov. Tim Walz, in his proposed budget, wants to spend the entirety of the state’s budget surplus. That would increase state spending by nearly 25%, from $52 billion to $67 billion.
“Imagine that,” Schultz said. “Imagine the amount of government spending and not giving it back to the people.”
He said this, and more, highlighted the agenda of the “Democratic trifecta” in the state government.
Schultz also expressed his opposition to House File 1 and Senate File 1, which Republicans have dubbed, “Abortion on demand.” He said these bills do not codify Roe v. Wade or protect women, but instead allow abortion “at any time for any reason.”
The previous night, he said the House also passed House File 7, which he referred to as the “Blackout Bill.” The bill calls for Minnesota to go 100% carbon-free by 2040, some of which would be done by investing in solar and wind energy.
Schultz said that while the bill has been touted as a way to address climate change, that was not the truth. Instead, he said it was “political payback” to the biggest donors to the Democratic party.
He said, looking at the amount of energy currently produced by wind power, it would take 31,000 new wind turbines to meet that carbon-free future within 17 years.
“Where are the wind turbines going to be installed?” Schultz said. “It’s not Minneapolis; it’s not St. Paul. It’s right here in rural Minnesota. Let’s just have that in mind as we more forward.”
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.