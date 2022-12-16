Minnesota is last in the nation for spending on community supervision.
That is according to data provided by Morrison County Community Corrections Director Nicole Kern. She and her counterparts are working to change that, and she asked the Board of Commissioners for their support, Tuesday.
“What that means is that, we’re behind every other state in investing funds for local supervision statewide — probation, parole, all of it,” Kern said
Minnesota has three different delivery systems for community supervision. Morrison County, for example, is a Community Corrections Act (CCA) county, meaning it has its own county-run Community Corrections Department. Other counties receive supervision through the Department of Corrections (DOC) or a County Probation Office (CPO).
Statewide, CCA counties supervise 71% of clients in need of service. Adding in CPO numbers for those both in pre-trial and probation supervision, there is an even larger difference between the number of people supervised at the county level versus the state, or DOC.
Despite all of that, Kern said Community Corrections has received a funding increase of less than 1% from the state over the last 10 years. She said part of that is because CCA funding is “buried within” the DOC funding line.
“Minnesota corrections populations are concentrated in the community, not prisons, mostly not in jail,” Kern said. “Our probation rate is fifth highest in the United States, while prison is one of the lowest.”
Though she said she was not blaming the state, it has not been moving funding back to counties for local supervision, where most of the work is being done. This became evident with the implementation of the Justice Reinvestment Initiative (JRI). That project aims to provide technical assistance and recommendations on how the state’s system of correctional supervision can be more evidence-based, while being funded more effectively and efficiently.
The impact of the lack in funding, according to Kern, is felt by the counties. Smaller counties in particular bear the brunt of it, as it renders them unable to keep up with staffing; as caseloads are not going down.
What often happens, she said, is that legislators believe they have to fund prisons first when it comes to choosing between the state budget and county subsidies and reimbursements.
“Our three delivery systems make it confusing trying to explain to them, but actually DOC isn’t supervising the majority of people; counties are,” Kern said.
Morrison County recently participated in a statewide caseload/time study. Each time an agent worked with a client, over the course of four weeks, they were to document it. In total, the county has 674 clients on local supervision.
Kern said the purpose of the study is to figure out how to create a “formula for single funding that’s divided up amongst counties.”
“Counties decide what type of delivery system they want, so we’re not taking away our right to choose,” she said. “Nobody’s doing that. We’re just trying to say, ‘Let’s fund appropriately based on risk level (and) people being supervised, not based on where the funding falls in a budget.’”
She said the results of the JRI’s report was that Minnesota’s corrections supervision is “severely underfunded,” regardless of delivery method. Last year, the state legislature was set to increase funding, but that effort ultimately stalled and, therefore, never happened.
In asking for the Board’s support, she is requesting that it passes a resolution at a future meeting to support the workload study and request the legislature appropriates more funding for corrections. The hope is that all 87 counties in the state will pass similar resolutions.
“This year we’re coming with data and we’re saying, ‘Here’s a deeper dive. This is what we need,’” Kern said.
County Administrator Matt LeBlanc added that this effort is being led by the Association of Minnesota Counties (AMC), with the goal of synchronizing all counties to “speak with one voice on this resolution.” He likened it to the opioid settlement, from which the county will receive $1.593 million over 18 years to help fight the opioid epidemic.
“This is not a Morrison County stand alone effort, marching up the hill here,” LeBlanc said. “This is a statewide effort to take a better look at the program and funding.”
Commissioner Jeffrey Jelinski sits on the AMC’s Public Safety Committee. He said both the former and current chairmen of that committee have supported this effort, as did roughly 70 commissioners from throughout the state at a recent meeting.
“I can absolutely say that I was the commissioner that stood up, if you will, and said, ‘This needs to be sent to every administrator so it comes to the attention of every County Board in the state of Minnesota, it gets signed and it gets done,’” Jelinski said. “I fully and wholeheartedly will support this.”
Commissioner Mike LeMieur said it made more sense, from a revenue standpoint, as well, to put less money into incarceration and more into probation. But, that is not what has been done.
He added that the timing on all of this might be good.
“It’s a good year to do it, because they have the $17 billion that they’re sitting on and don’t know what to do with,” LeMieur said.
Commissioner Mike Wilson asked for a comparison of how things are done in Michigan — which boasts a nation-high level of funding for local supervision — compared to Minnesota. The former puts 17.9% of its general fund toward supervision, while the latter uses only 2.5%.
Kern said Michigan has a lot of community programming and a “very low” caseload, statewide. She said they make an effort to keep those numbers down so the supervision they can provide will be more impactful.
“If you compare Minnesota’s caseload sizes to Michigan’s for those high-risk, high-flyers that may cause new victims, they’re able to have smaller caseloads to concentrate more supervision,” she said. “They do that by having more funding in the community.”
