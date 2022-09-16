Motley Police Chief Jason Borash updated the City Council, Monday, on a trio of ordinance violation situations it had previously discussed.
In two of those cases, the Council had approved a request to abate the properties. One of those had been resolved and the other is in the process, while another resident was given an extension to remedy her violation.
On July 11, the Council gave Robert and Georgia Follis until July 25 to clean up several items on their lawn which had been deemed a public nuisance. Borash originally spoke to them about cleaning up the property May 6, and began issuing citations, May 31, each day it remained in violation of the ordinance.
“They did bring in their own roll-off dumpster, got all of their nuisances in their yard cleaned up on their own free will in a timely manner,” Borash said.
He recommended to the Council that it drop the administrative citation fees which had been originally imposed; an amount he said was “several thousand dollars.” Further, he suggested the couple only be responsible for the cost of city staff time spent responding to the situation.
Borash said $200 would be “more than sufficient.”
“We have a couple other, or one for sure, problem property,” said Council Member Steve Johnson. “Would that set a precedent for them?”
Borash said it was up to the Council. It could choose to handle similar situations on a case-by-case basis, or it choose to handle each one the same way.
Council Member Pat O’Regan initially made the motion to approve Borash’s request to waive the administrative fines and charge only the actual cost to city staff. Borash said he would figure out the amount of time he spent on the situation.
“You said about $200, somewhere in there?” Johnson said. “Do you think it would be a good idea to just set it at $200 - $400 and then just be done with it?”
Borash said it was certainly within the Council’s rights to just set a dollar amount. Interim Mayor Mike Schmidt, however, suggested that City Clerk/Treasurer Darci Odden report the exact amount to the Council, once she received it from Borash.
“Obviously, they were put to task, they took care of things, but people’s time from the city — the meter can spin quick, and I don’t want to wing that on a Monday night sitting here,” he said.
He said he would rather table a decision until the Council’s October meeting when it can vote on an exact amount, rather than an unknown or standard figure like $200. He said that would allow for more room in the future for the Council to determine such matters specific to the situation.
O’Regan amended his motion to reflect that the Council will receive the actual amount for staff time and will bill the property owners accordingly, after it is approved at the October meeting.
Also at the July 11 meeting, the Council denied a variance request from resident Kathie Cyrus. She was in violation of the city ordinance which states a resident may only keep three dogs in their home within city limits. She asked the city to allow her to keep the five dogs which were currently living with her.
Ultimately, the Council elected to deny her request so as to not set a precedence.
“I had met with Kathy shortly after the deadline to verify that she had gotten two dogs removed from the property,” Borash said. “She advised me that she had it set up to have them sent to a new home and that fell through the day prior to my arrival. She was set to have a major medical procedure at the hospital the following day.”
Considering her medical condition, Borash said he advised her that he would give her an extension to find a new home for the dogs. She wanted to re-home them, rather than surrender them up to a shelter.
“I told her I would give her a couple of months to heal up and take care of that stuff and go from there,” Borash said.
Another property on which the Council had previously discussed nuisance violations was that of Paul and Kristal Blomquist.
Borash said the Blomquists disputed some of the citations they had received. That triggered a formal hearing, for which a hearing officer was hired. He said he received the determination during the first week of September.
“The hearing officer did find them in violation with some of the nuisances, for some of the days, and he dismissed some of the other ones,” Borash said. “They were only contesting five citations out of 22.”
The remaining 17 citations, he said, were not contested within the 10-day period.
Borash said the hearing officer gave the Blomquists until Oct. 1 to “correct their nuisances” with no penalties. If they failed to do so, they would be liable for the citation fees, as well as paying for the hearing officer.
“The other citations that they did not dispute total about $4,875, plus the attorney fees,” Borash said. “They have recently applied for and been approved for a fence permit and they have begun construction to put up a fence. The fence, once completed, would satisfactorily cure their nuisance problem because it would not be in sight from the roadway.”
He recommended that if the fence was completed by Oct. 1, and the nuisances are no longer visible, that the Council reduce their fees, as well. They would be charged only for staff time and hearing fees.
Further, he said the fence made it appear as though they were working to ensure this would not become an ongoing issue.
O’Regan said he felt an official decision should not be made regarding the fees until the Council’s October meeting. That would allow members to know if the fence was completed or not.
“I just wanted to give the Council an update so you know where things stood on all of it,” Borash said.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.