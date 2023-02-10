The Stearns County Extension Master Gardeners are excited to offer their annual Gardening Education Day.
On Saturday, March 4, gardening enthusiasts from across the county and state will gather at the Gorecki Conference Center at the College of St. Benedict in St. Joseph, to learn from experts about a wide variety of gardening topics.
The keynote speaker this year is Heidi Heiland, chief experience officer for her fine gardening company, Heidi’s Lifestyle Gardens, whose seeds were planted in 1979. She will be presenting “The Future of Gardenscaping: Environmental Trends Near and Far Collections.”
With more than 40 years in the original green industry under her tool belt, Heidi has witnessed that water, food and healing are central themes in garden-scaping. From her travels locally and abroad, Heiland will show participants over-the-top opportunities as well as feasible methods to adopt sustainable practices in their own environments.
In addition to the keynote speaker, attendees will have the opportunity to attend breakout sessions led by industry experts. These sessions cover everything from perennials to houseplants, to maple syrup, to backyard bugs, to starting seeds, to native plants and so much more.
The day also includes vendors offering a wide array of services. Each vendor will have door prizes available for the drawing near the end of the day. The Sauk River Watershed will be providing free water testing for nitrates at their booth.
The cost of the event is $40 through Feb. 20 and $45 after the that date. It includes all session materials and lunch. Full online registration and payment is also available. To register and pay online visit http://z.umn.edu/GardenEdDay.
Those who do not wish to pay by credit card can download a flyer and registration form at http://z.umn.edu/GardenEdFlyer and mail the form and a check to the Stearns County Extension office. All make and take classes must be registered for using the online system.
For more information, contact the Stearns County Extension office at (320) 255-6169.
Quincy Sadowski is an Extension educator for horticulture.
