Morrison County will see its representation in the U.S. Congress change this year.
Tuesday, a panel of five judges appointed by the Minnesota Supreme Court released a newly drawn political map of the state. The map — which will be in effect for the next 10 years — includes new boundaries for the state’s eight U.S. Congressional districts, the 67 state Senate districts and the 134 state House districts.
All 201 seats in the state Legislature will be up for re-election in November.
The five-judge panel took on the job of redistricting after the state Legislature and Gov. Tim Walz could not come to an agreement on maps drawn by the Democrat-led House and the Republican-majority Senate.
“We are not positioned to draw entirely new congressional districts, as the legislature could choose to do,” the panel wrote. “Rather, we start with the existing districts, changing them as necessary to remedy the constitutional defect by applying politically neutral redistricting principles. Still, our restrained approach does not leave any congressional district unchanged. Nor does it mean that all Minnesotans will view the changes as insubstantial.”
Morrison County will see significant changes with the new map. The county is now included in the 7th Congressional District, which is currently represented by Rep. Michelle Fischbach, R-Paynesville. Previously, it was part of District 8, which is represented by Rep. Pete Stauber, R-Hermantown.
The seat will also be up for re-election in November, as all U.S. House seats are every two years.
The new 7th Congressional District includes almost all of western Minnesota from the Canadian border in the north to Iowa in the south, save for the two southwestern most counties in the state, Nobles and Rock counties.
Fischbach took the District 7 seat in January 2021 after she defeated long-time incumbent Collin Peterson, D-Detroit Lakes, who had represented the 7th District since 1991. Prior to that, Gov. Mark Dayton, a Democrat, named her Lieutenant Governor in 2018, a position in which she served for one year in place of Tina Smith, who vacated the position to fill the U.S. Senate seat vacated by Al Franken in 2017.
Fischbach was a member of the Minnesota Senate from 1996 - 2018 — serving as president from 2011 - 2013 and again from 2017 - 2018.
Morrison County will also see big changes at the state level.
Previously, all but two townships in Morrison County were part of Senate District 9 and House District 9B. That will all change ahead of the 2022 election.
Most of Morrison County will now be a part of Minnesota Senate District 10. The district will also include all of Aitkin and Benton counties, most of Mille Lacs County, and portions of Crow Wing, Kanabec and Isanti Counties. However, Scandia Valley, Motley and Rosing townships in northwest Morrison County, along with the city of Motley, will now be part of Senate District 5.
Morrison County will also not have a single representative for almost the entire county.
The cities of Little Falls, Randall, Cushing, Flensburg, Lastrup, Harding and Hillman — along with Camp Ripley — will be in House District 10A. It will comprise of Cushing, Parker, Darling, Green Prairie, Belle Prairie, Culdrum, Pike Creek, Little Falls, Ripley, Platte, Buh, Pulaski, Granite, Richardson and Leigh townships.
Swanville, Sobieski, Upsala, Elmdale, Bowlus, Royalton, Pierz, Genola and Buckman will be part of House District 10B. Residents of Swanville, Swan River, Elmdale, Two Rivers, Bellevue, Agram, Pierz, Buckman, Hillman, Morrill, Mt. Morris and Lakin townships will also vote in that district.
Voters in Motley along with Scandia Valley, Rosing and Motley townships will be in House District 5B.
Lawmakers on both sides of the aisle told Minnesota Public Radio (MPR) they will take some time to digest the new map as they prepare for the November 2022 general election.
“Based on our initial analysis, they appear to be fair,” Senate Majority Leader Jeremy Miller, R-Winona, told MPR. “I was disappointed to see more Republican pairings compared to Democrat pairings.”
“With the maps now released from the judicial panel, we will begin the process of analyzing the information, which will take some time,” said House Speaker Melissa Hortman, D-Brooklyn Park, in a statement.
Filing for candidates in the newly aligned districts will take place from May 17 - 31. The primary election is scheduled for Aug. 9, with the general election on Nov. 8.
