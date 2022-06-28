Residents impacted by recent flooding in and around Randall are encouraged to meet with personnel from the American Red Cross, Tuesday.
The American Red Cross and Salvation Army will be at Dr. S.G. Knight Elementary School in Randall, from 3 p.m. - 7 p.m. Tuesday, to meet with people affected by the flooding. Assessments taken by the Red Cross will help determine what is needed for the recovery effort, as an emergency declaration was passed by the Randall City Council, Saturday. A similar proclamation is expected to be passed by the Morrison County Board of Commissioners, Tuesday morning.
Red Cross disaster relief workers will talk with individuals and families affected by the flood to discuss current and anticipated needs. They will also provide relief services, help with recovery planning and connect people with additional resources. Clean-up kits will be provided by the Red Cross and the Salvation Army, while the latter will also provide meals.
The Morrison County Sheriff's Office encouraged anyone who could not meet with personnel from the Red Cross to call the 24-hour disaster assistance hotline, at 844-292-7677.
Monday, Randall City Manager Matt Pantzke said at this time they are still discouraging volunteers from coming into the community until the water levels have further receded. They will continue to assess the situation and alert the public when it is safe for volunteers from out of town to assist with the clean-up effort.
There is, however, a flood relief fundraiser planned for 11 a.m. - 6 p.m. -- or until food runs out -- Thursday in the Falls Ballroom parking lot in Little Falls. Hot dogs, pop, chips and water will be available. Free-will monetary donations will be collected, with 100% of the proceeds going to the Randall area.
