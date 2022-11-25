Two candidates who ran for seats on the Morrison County Board of Commissioners in the Nov. 8 election recently requested recounts in their races.
Jeremy Pekula, who lost to incumbent Randy Winscher in the District 3 race, and Rene Krousey, who was defeated by incumbent Greg Blaine in District 5, made formal requests for a recount.
The race between Krousey and Blaine was hand-counted Monday, with no discrepancies found from the results tabulated on election night.
The District 3 recount yielded similar results, Wednesday. Out of 2,700 ballots counted, one additional vote was counted for Pekula, according to County Administrator Matt LeBlanc.
"One ballot was discovered that had a voter error," LeBlanc said. "After review by the election judge, it was determined that Jeremy Pekula would receive one additional vote in Little Falls Ward 1."
The additional vote did not change the outcome of the election.
The results of the District 5 race were 1,934 votes (66.83%) for Blaine, with Krousey receiving 957 (33.07%). The recount confirmed that total. In District 3, the canvassed results were 1,594 votes (58.97%) for Winscher and 1,099 (40.66%) for Pekula.
LeBlanc said the results of the Nov. 8 election were canvassed, Nov. 14. The following day, he told the Board, both Pekula and Krousey inquired about a recount. He met with County Attorney Brian Middendorf, Election Official Joyce Kahl and Interim Appointed Auditor/Treasurer Deb Symanietz. They determined state statute allows for a recount if a formal request is made no later than 5 p.m., seven days after canvassing.
On Friday, Nov. 18, Krousey submitted a formal request to conduct a recount. Pekula submitted his, Monday.
“Prior to that, when I met with the county attorney, auditor/treasurer and election official, we needed to come up with a couple of fees or rates,” LeBlanc said.
Those fees were an administrative fee for the recount itself — for which the county had not previously set a rate — as well as how much to pay three external election judges that were brought in to help with the recount. Tuesday, he asked the Board to approve a recount fee of $3,000, and a rate of $20 per hour for election judges, retroactive to Nov. 18.
In coming to the hourly rate for judges, LeBlanc said he spoke with township officials about what they normally pay election judges. The normal rate, he said, was $15 per hour, and $20 per hour for the head judge.
“We don’t typically pay election judges during a (regular) election,” LeBlanc said. “We field it with staff, but because of the nature of this request, we brought in outside judges.”
He said they settled on $20 after taking into consideration the short notice of the request.
In terms of the administrative recount cost, he said he, Middendorf, Kahl and Symanietz “sketched out” what they believed staffing and other aspects of conducting the recount would cost. They also consulted with Crow Wing County, which has a cost of $3,500 in its fee schedule.
In accordance with the recount guide published by the state, the candidate requesting the recount is obligated to pay the fee if the difference in the initial results is greater than one half of 1%. That was the case in both races that were recounted.
“There’s two ways that the money would be refunded to the requesting applicant,” LeBlanc said. “The first is if, as a result of the recount, it reverses the decision of the election. Or, if there’s greater than one half of 1% in errors identified during the recount.”
The administrative fee of $3,000 for a recount will be added to the 2023 fee schedule.
“My question is, if this goes over $3,000, every taxpayer in Morrison County is now liable for anything over $3,000, if you will,” said Commissioner Jeffrey Jelinski. “I’m just not sure that I am comfortable with that. We’re real comfortable that we’re fine — that we’re not going to go over budget, if you will, with the $3,000?”
LeBlanc said the group that met on the topic felt that was a fair price, and that the cost of the recounts would remain within that range. If they do not, that will be taken into consideration when setting a rate to go on the fee schedule moving forward.
Commissioner Mike LeMieur asked if the requesting candidate has to pay that fee prior to the actual count taking place. LeBlanc said that is the case. The candidate must submit the request in writing, along with a cashier’s check or other secure method of payment.
The Board approved the request to apply the $3,000 fee and $20 per hour rate for election judges by a 3-1 vote. Winscher abstained from the vote, and Blaine was not present at Tuesday’s meeting.
“It looks like these recounts are showing that our voting machines are 100% accurate,” said District 4 Commissioner Mike Wilson, who lost his recent bid for re-election. “I’m glad to hear it.”
