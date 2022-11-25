Voting

Little Falls Ward 3 voters cast their ballots Tuesday, Nov. 8, at Bethel Lutheran Church.

 Staff photo by Zach Hacker

Two candidates who ran for seats on the Morrison County Board of Commissioners in the Nov. 8 election recently requested recounts in their races.

Jeremy Pekula, who lost to incumbent Randy Winscher in the District 3 race, and Rene Krousey, who was defeated by incumbent Greg Blaine in District 5, made formal requests for a recount.

