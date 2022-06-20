A Randall woman was airlifted from the scene after she was injured in an ATV accident in Cushing Township, Saturday.
A passenger in the vehicle, Jennifer Hauer, 28, Randall, was taken to the Hennepin County Medical Center via Life Link III helicopter as a result of her injuries. The Morrison County Sheriff’s Office reports that she “sustained multiple injuries,” though the exact nature is not described.
According to the Sheriff’s Office, at about 8:18 p.m. Saturday, it received a report of an injury accident on Woodchuck Trail, approximately four miles north of Randall in Cushing Township.
The Sheriff’s Office reports that Lora Murray, 35, Little Falls, was driving northbound on the trail in a Polaris Ranger side-by-side.
“Murray tried maneuvering around a tree branch in the roadway and the tires caught the edge of the road, causing the side-by-side to go into the east ditch and roll,” reads the report.
Alcohol is believed to be a factor in the crash, according to the Sheriff’s Office. Morrison County Attorney Brian Middendorf said, as of Monday afternoon, no formal charges had been filed in connection to the incident, though the investigation is ongoing.
The Morrison County Sheriff’s Office was assisted at the scene by the Randall Fire Department, Randall First Response Team, Life Link III and Mayo Clinic Ambulance.
