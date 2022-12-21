A Randall woman was injured, Wednesday, when she was involved in a two-vehicle crash on the slick roadways north of Royalton.
The Minnesota State Patrol reports that Alicia Ann Herzog, 55, Randall, sustained non-life threatening injuries as a result of the accident.
According to the State Patrol, it was informed of a crash with injuries at noon, Wednesday, at the intersection of U.S. Highway 10 and 68th Street — about one mile northwest of Royalton in Bellevue Township.
The report states that Nicholas James Calhoun, 39, Little Falls, was northbound on Highway 10 in a 2003 Chevy Silverado pickup. At the same time, Herzog was traveling east on 68th Street in a 2013 Subaru Outback.
“(Herzog) failed to yield, striking (Calhoun) in the intersection,” wrote the State Patrol in its report.
Herzog was transported to CHI St. Gabriel’s Hospital in Little Falls with non-life threatening injuries. Calhoun was unharmed, according to the report.
The State Patrol listed the road condition as “snow/ice” at the time of the incident. Both drivers were wearing their seat belts at the time of the wreck, and the airbags deployed in both vehicles. Alcohol was not a factor.
The State Patrol reported that it was assisted at the scene by the Morrison County Sheriff’s Office.
