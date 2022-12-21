Dec. 21 crash

The red pin drop shows the location of a two-car crash between Royalton and Little Falls, Wednesday, that resulted in injuries for a Randall woman.

 Image from Google Maps

A Randall woman was injured, Wednesday, when she was involved in a two-vehicle crash on the slick roadways north of Royalton.

The Minnesota State Patrol reports that Alicia Ann Herzog, 55, Randall, sustained non-life threatening injuries as a result of the accident.

Load comments