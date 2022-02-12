Part one of the city of Randall’s wellhead protection plan for its drinking water supply wells has been approved by the Minnesota Department of Health (MDH).
Chad Anderson, a planner with MDH who specializes in source water protection, gave an overview of the process, Wednesday, during a public information meeting held during the regular meeting of the Randall City Council. He described wellhead protection as “the mechanism that is used to work on source water protection.”
These plans are divided into two parts. The first is the delineation of the wellhead protection area and the drinking water supply area boundary along with an assessment of the vulnerability of that area. Part two consists of identifying potential contaminant sources, coming up with strategies to address them and following through with the implementation of the plan.
He presented a map that showed the wellhead protection area as well as the drinking water supply management area (DWSMA). Within those, in an area directly surround the city’s two wells, is the emergency response area.
“Basically, water under those areas would be expected to hit your wells within one year,” Anderson said. “Any sort of potential contaminant sources, we take very seriously within that area.”
Anderson and other staff members from MDH will work closely with City Manager Matt Pantzke and Water-Wastewater Operator Keith Evans on management strategies for those areas.
Water under the larger, wellhead protection area is in a 10-year timeframe. That means it would be expected to hit the city’s drinking water wells within 10 years.
The maps were created by an MDH hydrologist using the geology of the area and how much water the city typically pumps.
Anderson also pointed out information in one of two tables presented at the meeting. The table showed the isotope and water quality results.
The water tested from both of the wells tested positive for tritium. Not harmful for consumption, tritium is a radioactive isotope of hydrogen that is naturally occurring in the atmosphere. Anderson said when nuclear weapons testing was happing in the 1950s, the amount tritium expanded rapidly. It eventually makes its way into the groundwater.
He said the presence of tritium is a way MDH can measure the age of the water.
“When we have water that we’re able to detect tritium, we know that water is relatively young water,” Anderson said. “That means it’s been at the surface or in the atmosphere since the 50s and it has since worked its way into the aquifer. Essentially, because of that short time period — because the water is fairly young and it has interacted at the surface — we automatically go to a moderately vulnerable system.”
He added that the geology of the area suggests good, healthy drinking water.
What the “moderately vulnerable” designation equates to, according to Anderson, is that a longer list of potential contaminant sources will be considered when developing the wellhead protection plan. He said they would look at wells, above ground storage tanks, below ground storage tanks, potential spill sites and former spill sites, among other items.
Pantzke asked Anderson if it was common for public water suppliers to be using young water that has detectable tritium.
Anderson said it is common in central Minnesota.
“This area, because of the geology, you’re kind of getting into some lighter soils,” he said.
“It’s common and it’s very regional,” Anderson continued. “So, you’re going to have a cluster around this area, and then as you move a little further west and then northwest, it’s going to be lower and lower vulnerability.”
Mayor Danny L. Noss noted that, when the city put in its water treatment plant in 2018, it was due to high nitrate levels. It was believed at the time that may have been caused by turkey farms in the area. He asked if there were any such facilities in the delineation area or the DWSMA.
Pantzke said there are not any directly within the area, but some are located not far outside of it.
“As part of this next step in the plan, we’ll be addressing potential contaminants,” Pantzke said. “And, as (Anderson) mentioned, spills and other tanks and wells and anything that may be contributing to a potential contaminant, we’ll be looking at and addressing.”
Anderson also pointed out that there were no concerns found in the quality of the city’s drinking water. Everything being done by the city is in line with the Safe Drinking Water Act.
Pantzke said the project is expected to be completed by July 31, 2023. At a previous meeting, the Council approved a request to have Bayerl Water Resources of Alexandria draft a wellhead protection plan for a cost of $8,450.
Noss said the wellhead protection plan was first discussed by the Council “a couple years ago.” He asked Anderson if it was delayed because of COVID-19.
Anderson said it was, due to MDH staff members being reassigned to COVID responsibilities, including the hydrologist that was responsible for part one of Randall’s project.
“She was out of commission, basically, for I think it was a solid nine months or so,” he said. “But she’s back on now and was able to get your part one approved, so now we shift into part two.”
On the topic of water quality, later in the meeting, Noss said he had received questions from residents regarding rust in the city’s water. He asked if Evans could give an explanation as to what is causing that.
The pipes the water is running through are between 60 and 70 years old.
“Basically, what’s kind of happening is, for say, 60 years, we put untreated water through, so there was a little bit of buildup over the years that went on the inside of the pipes,” Evans said. “Since 2018, we’ve been running the treatment plant, so we’ve been putting a lot cleaner water in. The water quality was always good, it’s just a lot higher quality product now, so it’s starting to clean up the inside of the pipe, so to speak.”
Pantzke said it is something he and Evans discussed with Anderson prior to the public meeting. It’s an issue, he said, many water suppliers face.
One way to mitigate the issue is by flushing hydrants. Doing so is helpful because the volume and velocity of the water running through does a better job of cleaning out the system. However, he said it’s difficult to do this time of year.
“We only need one skating rink in town,” Pantzke said. “But, when weather permits, we’ll be back on it in the summer.”
Randall City Council Briefs:
In other business Wednesday, the Randall City Council:
• Got an update from City Manager Matt Pantzke on a preliminary engineering report being conducted in preparation for potential public improvement projects. He said special attention is being paid to the water and wastewater system citywide, as it will need to be included as part of the funding process.
Pantzke said the report is about 80% done;
• Approved a donation of $8,000 from the Randall VFW Post 9073 and another of $3,000 from Flensburg American Legion Post 136 for Randall Fire and Rescue’s project to purchase new turnout gear. The city will act as a pass-through agent;
• Approved a five-year extension of the city’s contract with Long Prairie Sanitation for residential garbage with no rate increase. The term will expire in August 2027; and
• Was informed prices have been increased for off-sale purchases at the Randall Municipal Liquor Store due to wholesale costs going up between 80 cents and $1 per case.
The next meeting of the Randall City Council is at 6 p.m. Wednesday, March 9, at Randall City Hall.
