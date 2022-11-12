The implementation of a wellhead protection plan in Randall has been a long time coming.
Wednesday, the Randall City Council voted to approve the plan. It will now move forward for state approval, which will likely take about 90 days.
City Manager Matt Pantzke said the process actually started in 2014, but it was put on hold due to issues with one of the city’s wells. In February, the first of two phases of the plan was complete. Chad Anderson, a sourcewater protection planner with the Minnesota Department of Health (MDH) went over the second phase with the Council, Wednesday, prior to a public hearing and, eventually, approval.
“The Minnesota Department of Health has jurisdiction over water quality,” Pantzke said. “They want to ensure that every operator is doing everything they can to protect that resource.
“It’s been a long process to get to where we are today,” he added.
Prior to the public hearing, letters were sent out to stakeholders in the wellhead protection plan management area. Pantzke said he received one comment, which was from Lance Chisholm of the Morrison County Soil and Water Conservation District (SWCD) stating that the organization supported the plan.
In his previous meeting with the Council, Anderson explained that the first phase of the plan is the “hard science” portion. It includes the identification and delineation of the drinking water supply management area (DWSMA), the wellhead protection area and the emergency response area.
The latter of those is water within the city’s aquifer that will hit the wells within one year.
“If there was any kind of leak or any kind of issue within those emergency response areas, these guys know that it’s time to react immediately,” Anderson said, referring to Pantzke and Water - Wastewater Operator Keith Evans.
The wellhead protection area consists of water that will reach the well within 10 years.
Since February, a team consisting of city staffers, Anderson and sourcewater experts have been working on phase two, which aims to identify potential contaminants within the DWSMA. It also develops measures to ensure problems do not arise as a result of those potential contaminants.
Anderson showed the Council a map that identified wells within the DWSMA, both privately owned and those that belong to the city. There was one located that he said was a former leaking underground storage tank (LUST). That, however, had been previously cleaned up and sealed by the Minnesota Pollution Control Agency (MPCA) in 1998.
“As far as potential contaminant sources go, we will keep an eye on potential contaminants from that leaking site just in case something ever comes up, but then also the wells are the things that are sort of used to identify the measures that were identified in the plan,” Anderson said.
The team also put together a plan of action, which Anderson described as “marching orders” for Pantzke and Evans to monitor. In all, 27 different measures were identified in that action plan. However, they cover the 10-year lifespan of the wellhead protection plan.
The first measure noted within the plan includes water quality monitoring. This goes beyond Evans’ day-to-day checking the well and includes working with a hydrologist from MDH. In year six or seven of the plan, they will look at different elements within the water at the molecular level to mitigate any potential new contaminants.
They will also work with MDH to determine the feasibility of monitoring for chloride and bromide.
“This basically addresses some elevated chloride readings that we’ve noticed previously,” Anderson said. “The timed series would be to essentially identify if it might have something to do with the timing of the application of road salts. If those chloride levels are rising in the spring/winter timeframe, we would know it’s probably due to road salts.”
Included in the plan are also responsibilities to update surveys on contaminants and the 200-foot area around the wells, as well as to monitor the municipal wells and take action to mitigate any potential issues that arise. There are also several education and outreach steps the city will have to take, as well as reporting to several state and local agencies for best response in the event of an emergency.
Anderson said one of the key areas of focus for the city will be monitoring the wells within the DWSMA for potential contaminants.
“If those wells reach down to the level of the aquifer that you guys’ wells are in, that’s a potential direct conduit for any contaminants to make it into your aquifer,” he said. “That’s something that the team is keenly aware of.”
There are costs associated with implementing the plan. Anderson said there are two grants available through MDH that will help cover some of what the city is working toward.
One of those grants is available twice a year and funds up to 100% of anything included in the action plan.
“The bottom line of the grants program is, if it’s in here, it’s going to be grant eligible,” Anderson said. “Basically we wanted to ensure that we covered everything that we could think of at this point, moving forward.”
Though the 27-point plan sounded like a lot, he said some of the measures will only need to be taken if they are necessary. He also said Pantzke and Evans were included in the process throughout, and they were on board with everything while the plan was being developed.
“The bottom line is that they felt like these are the types of things that they would be able to address and these are the types of things that will help protect your water supply,” he said.
The next step will be for Pantzke to submit the plan to MDH with a formal request for implementation. Once MDH determines all of the procedural requirements have been met, it will be submitted to other state agencies, such as the Department of Agriculture, Department of Natural Resources and MPCA, among others.
Those agencies get 60 days to comment on the plan, at the end of which they will submit it to Anderson. He then has 30 days to approve or disapprove of the plan.
“I have been involved in the process, so I don’t see a reason that I would disapprove it unless there’s something that I’ve missed along the way, thus far,” he said.
Randall City Council Briefs:
In other business Wednesday, the Randall City Council:
• Approved donations of $4,100 to Community Services in both 2022 and 2023 for youth programming;
• Approved a $1,000 donation to the Randall Area Business Group for a down payment to secure a band for the street dance, July 1, 2023;
• Heard from City Manager Matt Pantzke that the repair plan to the water treatment facility has been submitted to the Minnesota Department of Health (MDH);
• Set a time for a budget review and employee meeting at 9 a.m. Monday, Dec. 9, at Randall City Hall. The budget review is open the to public, the employee meeting is not;
• Approved a low quote of $10,473 from Hennen’s Floor Covering of Freeport to put in new flooring at the Randall Municipal Liquor Store. Along with that, they will put a new floor in the women’s bathroom for an additional $1,150. In a separate motion, the Council also approved a low quote of $6,334 from Hennen’s to replace the flooring in the Bingo Park Community Building;
• Discussed possibly adding a re-lining project on Superior Avenue to the 2023 budget; and
• Reminded residents that boxes formerly used for the Morrison County Record could be taken down and recycled, since the paper is now being delivered via the U.S. Postal Service. Water - Wastewater Operator Keith Evans said removal of the boxes “would be huge” for snowplowing this winter.
The next meeting of the Randall City Council is at 6 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 14, at Randall City Hall. The meeting will include the annual truth in taxation hearing.
