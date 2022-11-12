Wellhead

A map created by the Minnesota Department of Health shows the drinking water supply management area (DWSMA) identified in the city's wellhead protection plan. The yellow area represents the DWSMA, the blue area is the wellhead protection area and the two red circles are the emergency response area.

 Minnesota Department of Health

The implementation of a wellhead protection plan in Randall has been a long time coming.

Wednesday, the Randall City Council voted to approve the plan. It will now move forward for state approval, which will likely take about 90 days.

