Randall City sig

After being down for more than 10 months, the Randall Water Treatment Plant is back online.

Randall City Manager Matt Pantzke told the City Council, May 10, that the plant was put back into service, May 1. It had been off line since it sustained heavy damage in the June 24, 2022, flood that was the result of about 12 inches of rain falling on Randall in a matter of hours and overwhelming the Little Elk River.

Load comments