After being down for more than 10 months, the Randall Water Treatment Plant is back online.
Randall City Manager Matt Pantzke told the City Council, May 10, that the plant was put back into service, May 1. It had been off line since it sustained heavy damage in the June 24, 2022, flood that was the result of about 12 inches of rain falling on Randall in a matter of hours and overwhelming the Little Elk River.
The replacement backwash blower and backup generator had not been installed, as of May 10. However, Pantzke anticipated that part of the project would be completed soon.
That will bring to an end a lengthy process for the city. That started in September 2022, when the Council approved a recommendation from Pantzke to hire Rice Lake Construction for the project.
“Rice Lake Construction was the original contractor on this job,” Pantzke told the Council, at its September 2022 meeting. “They were the low bidder on this job when it was built. They have all of the construction records and they know each contractor that handled every single process, so they’re the most logical choice to get this repaired in short order.”
Repairs to the plant, which began servicing the city in 2018, were estimated at $340,000. Pantzke said 75% of that cost — $260,000 — would come from the state via Homeland Security and Emergency Management (HSEM), due to the city’s disaster declaration. The city of Randall was responsible for the remaining $80,000.
Pantzke also informed the Council, May 10, that the city began receiving reimbursement from HSEM for general flood-related expenses. The first payment was $20,480.55, though none of that was submitted for the water treatment plant. That portion of the funding will be submitted once the project is complete.
Later, the Council approved a payment to Rice Lake for work on the water treatment plant in the amount of $61,231.
Randall City Council Briefs:
In other business May 10, the Randall City Council:
• Heard the annual Camp Ripley community impact report from Maj. Adam Stock;
• Accepted donations of $5,000 and $1,000, respectively, from Randall VFW Post 9073 and the Randall Cushing Area Lions Club for the Randall Cubs baseball team;
• Heard that a tree planting project which was initially slated for 2022 was completed. It includes 10, 8-foot-tall maple trees purchased at the Doug Ploof Nursery that were planted along Pacific Avenue;
• Heard one and a half loads of garbage, 3,200 pounds of tires, about 60 appliances and “a couple tons” of scrap iron was collected during city-wide cleanup, May 6;
• Approved a resolution authorizing the issuance, sale and delivery of an $835,000 temporary general obligation utility revenue note;
• Heard from City Manager Matt Pantzke that the remodel at the Bingo Park Community Building was complete; and
• Heard the Morrison County Board of Equalization heard two requests from Randall residents. It accepted the request to adjust the value of Bill Ginters’ property, and will review the other request due to late receipt.
The next meeting of the Randall City Council is at 6 p.m. Wednesday, June 14, at Randall City Hall.
