A public hearing on assessments for a major public improvement project in Randall will be held next month.
Wednesday, Dave Reese of Widseth Smith Nolting and Associates (Widseth) gave the Randall City Council an update on the preliminary engineering report (PER). He also offered advice on how to move forward.
The project would include the replacement of sewer and water mains, reconstruction and resurfacing of streets and the rehabilitation of the city’s wastewater treatment plant. The scope of the project would likely include Minnesota Avenue from the railroad tracks to Pine View Drive, Parkview Drive, Little Elk Drive and all of the streets west of Superior Avenue between it and U.S. Highway 10.
As the city plans to assess property owners for a portion of the cost of the project, a public hearing is required. That meeting will be held at 6 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 17, at Bingo Park.
Initially, the public hearing was supposed to be held in July, but City Manager Matt Pantzke said it was postponed due to severe flooding that caused substantial damage throughout the community, June 24.
“I would recommend that we do it in August,” Reese said. “I understand it’s a delicate situation with the flood and now holding assessment hearings and things like that with folks that are suffering from the flood. That, I can understand. I think that’s why we postponed it from this month.”
Having it in August, he said, would help keep the timeline for construction as well as to apply for grant funding on track.
Reese wasn’t sure of an exact number, but said there will be “a bunch of people” who will get notified about assessments on their property taxes to help pay for the project. Impacted property owners will be notified via mail, and an official notice of the public hearing will be placed in the Morrison County Record.
Pantzke and the Council initially discussed having the public hearing prior to the next regular meeting, Aug. 10. However, Reese advised that it might be wise to hold the meeting on a different night to avoid holding up other business.
“This is a big project, so there’s something to be said about that,” he said. “If you get quite a lot of people in here, an hour can go by really quick. I’ve seen some of these meetings go a couple of hours. Having it a separate night just on that one topic might be good.”
Reese said pushing it back a week, rather than holding it on a different night the week of the next regular meeting, would allow them some “breathing room” in terms of notification requirements.
“Would you expect most of the people to come out or a small percentage, if you were to guess?” Pantzke asked.
Reese said he predicted about a third of the people impacted will show up. Those affected will include anyone who owns property along the areas that are planned to be a part of the project.
He added that the meeting will fulfill the ability for the city to assess a portion of the costs, per its own policy. It also will cover a portion of the preliminary engineering report (PER) that requires public input to be eligible for grant funding through Rural Development or the Minnesota Public Facilities Authority (PFA).
Though everyone involved acknowledged that the timing — in the wake of the flood — was not good, it needs to be done to meet certain deadlines.
“You’ve got to face it sometime, so you might as well not hold off on it,” said Mayor Danny L. Noss.
“They say timing’s everything, but sometimes you don’t plan for a flood,” Reese said.
In terms of where the project is at, Reese said the facilities plan had been sent to the Minnesota Department of Health (MDH). The PFA — one of the agencies from which the city hopes to receive grant funding for the project — has been working with Widseth to get more detailed information, as recently as July 5.
“I think the next thing we want to do is really work toward getting the PER and the environmental report brought to Rural Development,” Reese said. “That hasn’t been done yet. We’re dual tracking the funding to the PFA and Rural Development.”
He said Widseth has also worked with the city to prepare a proposal for the Small Cities Development Program Grant, which has a maximum amount of $600,000. Reese said they often do fund projects such as those in Randall, so he believes it would be worthwhile to apply.
To be eligible for the Small Cities grant, Reese said the city will need to submit a “pre-application” in the fall, which would put it in line with the PFA and Rural Development grant process. If that is approved, a full application would be due in January 2023.
Reese provided the Council with copies of the proposal for the Small Cities grant. They will need to get any feedback to Reese no later than its Aug. 10 meeting.
“We’d recommend going for it because it is a grant, and it’s up to $600,000 in there,” he said. “We’ve been pretty successful in getting them.”
Randall City Council Briefs:
In other business Wednesday, the Randall City Council:
• Approved resolutions accepting donations of $300 and $500 from the Randall VFW Post 9073 for flags displayed downtown and for the Randall Food Pantry, respectively, along with a $300 donation from the Randall Cushing Area Lions Club for the medallion hunt.
Normally held in conjunction with Randall’s Fourth of July celebration, the medallion hunt was postponed due to flooding. It will now take place July 25 - 29;
• Approved a temporary liquor license for the Randall Cushing Area Lions Club for the St. James Parish Bazaar, scheduled for Aug. 14;
• Approved election judges for the city of Randall for both the Aug. 9 primary and the Nov. 8 general election;
• City Manager Matt Pantzke reported that no inventory was lost at the Randall Municipal Liquor Store due to last month’s flood.
“We were closed for a couple of days, as were most of the businesses on main street,” Pantzke said. “But, we [bounced] back over the Fourth of July weekend and we had our biggest sales weekend ever, to my knowledge. We beat our last record by $2,000. A lot of thirsty folks.”
• Council Member Mary Venske reported that she received feedback from two residents who said they were happy with the city’s mosquito control effort this year. Pantzke said he has heard feedback from people who are not happy with it. He explained that spraying happens every Tuesday night after dark to avoid disturbing desirable insects, such as bees and butterflies. The spray only kills mosquitoes that are “flying when they’re spraying;” and
• Mayor Danny L. Noss and Pantzke reported that there have been several bear sightings in Randall this year. They have been reported to the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources and the Morrison County Sheriff’s Office.
The next meeting of the Randall City Council is at 6 p.m Wednesday, Aug. 10, at Randall City Hall.
