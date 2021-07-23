The city of Randall is phasing in water use restrictions after being directed to do so by the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources (DNR).
The DNR indicated on July 16, that all cities within the Mississippi Headwaters Basin entered a drought warning phase. More than half of the state is now considered to be in a severe drought. As such, all public water suppliers are being asked to put measures in place that will reduce water consumption.
The city of Randall will be doing so by restricting all non-essential outdoor water use, such as lawn irrigation, power washing buildings, at-home car washing and filling swimming pools to specific times and days. Customers are also encouraged to fix any water leaks at their home.
“We discussed it internally here, did a little research, and determined for the city of Randall, what would most likely work for us is if we would divide the city at the railroad tracks,” City Manager Matt Pantzke told the City Council, Wednesday.
Residents on the west side of the railroad tracks will be allowed to use water on odd-numbered calendar days. Residents on the east side of the tracks can do so on even-numbered calendar days.
The city is also asking residents to only use water for the aforementioned purposes between 8 p.m. and 8 a.m. on the specified days.
“Of course, for us, our peak time’s in the morning when people get up, (are) showering and getting ready for work,” Pantzke said. “Then at night, maybe, again, bathing after work before bed, doing laundry, what have you.
“Also, it’s very inefficient to water your lawn during the peak of the day,” he continued. “There’s a lot of evaporation that happens, so it’s actually more efficient to water after the sun is past its peak.”
Restrictions do not apply to watering gardens, which is considered agricultural use. However, the city is asking residents to try to do so between 8 a.m. and 8 p.m., if possible.
The city has already started to have conversations with its biggest water users — one of which Pantzke said used 117,000 gallons last month — to figure out ways to reduce consumption, especially during peak times. He said they also plan to speak with people in town who they know have lawn irrigation systems individually. A notice about the restrictions will then be posted on the city’s Facebook page, and a note will go out in the next utility bill.
“Does the DNR say anything about fining people that don’t follow it?” asked Mayor Dan Noss.
Pantzke said there was no directive given pertaining to fines or any sort of punitive action. He said part of the reasoning behind splitting the city by the railroad tracks — instead of by even and odd house numbers, as many cities do — would also make it easier for city staff to identify and address violations on an individual basis.
“Again, this is something that we’re being required to do by the Department of Natural Resources,” Pantzke said. “It doesn’t mean that the city of Randall is short of water. It just means that, due to weather conditions, we need to do our part to try and conserve.”
Past due fees reinstated
The Council also voted unanimously to reinstate past due fees on city utility bills. They had been suspended since March 2020 due to the emergency orders set in place by the state of Minnesota in response to COVID-19.
Pantzke said many utility companies and municipalities with which he has spoken have reinstated late fees.
“I think that it is time for us to take that step forward to get back to normal and reinstate,” said Council Member Mary Venske.
“We need to start giving out the shut-off notices, too,” Noss added. “Some of the residents — not all of them, but some of them — they always take advantage of things like that. Until we start putting that late fee on, it’s not going to give them the incentive to come and pay it. Then we always have the two or three that — every three, four months, as soon as you give them the shut-off notice — they show up with all the money and the late fee for every month and start over again. Every city in the county is in that same boat.”
Pantzke said past-due fees will be reinstated when utility bills are next sent out to city residents.
Venske asked how this would impact customers on the budget billing program. Pantzke said, though late fees do not apply to budget billing customers, if they don’t abide by their agreement, they are kicked off of the program and will then be eligible to incur late fees.
Venske also pointed out that the city only has a few months to collect before the cold weather rule prevents it from shutting off utilities during the fall and winter months.
“October’s only three months away, and then we’re going to be away from being able to do it,” Venske said. “We need to get caught up now.”
In other business Wednesday, the Randall City Council:
• Accepted a donation of $500 from the Randall VFW Post 9073 for the Randall Food Pantry;
• Passed an ordinance to enter into a franchise agreement with CTC for the city’s video delivery system;
• Approved a request from City Manager Matt Pantzke to purchase a 15,000-watt, single-phase PTO generator for the city’s second lift station from AMPS, Inc. of Albany for $3,111.50;
• Recapped the city’s Fourth of July Celebration, which was held, July 3. Pantzke and all members of the Council reported getting all positive feedback about this year’s event. Pantzke, Mayor Dan Noss and Council Member Carrie Turner will meet with the Fourth of July Celebration Committee for a formal recap of this year’s event and to discuss future celebrations. Noss will report on that meeting at the August city council meeting;
• Approved a “beer permit” for the Randall Cushing Area Lions Club for August Fest at St. James Parish on Aug. 8;
• Pantzke reported the municipal liquor store did a record $19,211 worth of business during the three-day Fourth of July weekend;
• Pantzke reported he applied for federal American Recovery Plan dollars. The city is eligible for about $700,000 in funding, he said; and
• Heard a report that Maintenance Supervisor Patrick Kalis replaced two transformers in the city’s electrical system.
The next meeting of the Randall City Council is at 6 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 18, at Randall City Hall.
