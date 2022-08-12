Randall Flood

Aerial images taken by the Morrison County Sheriff's Office with use of a drone, Friday, show severe flooding on the north side of Randall, east of Highway 10.

 Morrison County Sheriff's Office

Randall is continuing to deal with the fallout from a June flash flood that left much of the city under water.

The brunt of the damage sustained by public infrastructure was felt at the city’s water treatment plant. It has not been operational since June 24, so the city has been providing water service to residents via its back-up well.

