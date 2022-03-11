The wheels are still in motion on a potential major public improvement project in Randall.
Wednesday, City Manager Matt Pantzke updated the City Council on the status of the city’s preliminary engineering report (PER). In January 2021, the Council voted unanimously to partner with Widseth Smith and Nolting for the report at an estimated cost of $40,000. The study included environmental studies to ensure the project was eligible for grant funding from the USDA Rural Development program, the Minnesota Pollution Control Agency (MPCA) and the Minnesota Public Facilities Authority (PFA).
The project would include the replacement of sewer and water mains, reconstruction and resurfacing of streets and the rehabilitation of the city’s wastewater treatment plant. The scope of the project would likely include Minnesota Avenue from the railroad tracks to Pine View Drive, Parkview Drive, Little Elk Drive and all of the streets west of Superior Avenue between it and U.S. Highway 10.
Pantzke informed the Council that the report was finalized during the first week of March and has been sent to the MPCA for review. The wastewater treatment plant was not included in initial discussions about the project, but it has been added to align with requirements of potential funding agencies.
“They want us to make sure we’re looking at everything that may need attention over the next 20 years,” Pantzke said. “That way we don’t get approved for funding to fix the streets and then turn right back around and start over again with something else.”
The estimated cost of the entire project is up to $10 million with the inclusion of the wastewater rehabilitation and accounting for rising inflation and construction costs. Widseth’s initial cost estimate in January 2021 was $3.1 million.
As a result, Pantzke said the MPCA, PFA and Rural Development would all review the plan to ensure it was eligible for grant funding. If all requirements are met, those agencies will look at the pieces on which they can provide assistance.
“It may wind up being multiple agencies that assist with funding it,” Pantzke said. “Again, they need to review it, see if it’s eligible and where it goes from there.”
Pantzke said the project will likely be eligible for approval later in 2022. At that point, the city could begin planning the specific projects and would likely go out for bid early in 2023. He said the wastewater treatment plant project would likely be first — projected to be in 2023 — and the street improvements would be scheduled for 2024.
“Again, it’s all contingent on funding,” he said. “We’ve got a pretty good plan put together that is very complete.”
As part of the PER, the Council approved a request from Pantzke to have KLM Engineering of Woodbury complete a total — internal and external — inspection on the city’s water tower at a cost of $3,200. He estimated the inspection would take place in May or June, depending on when the ice is out of the tower.
“They actually send — it’s called an ROV, it’s a robot that they send down into the water,” Pantzke said. “Their crew will go up there, drop it in the hatch and this thing has the ability of going inside and filming the entire interior of the tower. It can pull some samples, also.”
Council Member Mary Venske asked if the city would have to empty the tower or lower the water level. Pantzke said the robot has the ability to go in while it is full, so that wouldn’t be necessary.
KLM will then give the city a complete report on the condition of the tower both inside and out, which will be added to the PER. He said an addendum was put in stating that the water tower inspection would be added when it’s complete.
Pantzke added that there are a couple of spots where exterior paint is peeling on the legs of the tower. He said he spoke with Maintenance Supervisor Patrick Kalis and Water - Wastewater Operator Keith Evans, and they believed they could touch up those areas themselves by going up in the city’s bucket truck.
“I want to commend Matt and Keith and (Pat),” said Mayor Danny L. Noss. “They had to spend hours getting all the information together that Widseth used to create (the PER).”
“That’s what we’re here for,” Pantzke said.
Randall City Council Briefs:
In other business Wednesday, the Randall City Council:
• Designated Bingo Park as the city’s polling place;
• Briefly discussed how redistricted Congressional and state Legislative districts will impact the city. Randall is part of U.S. Congressional District 7, Minnesota Senate District 10, and House District 10A;
• Set May 7 as the date for the annual city-wide cleanup day;
• Approved a $500 donation to Green Prairie Park; and
• Was informed by Mayor Danny L. Noss that Rep. Ron Kresha, R-Little Falls, will be at Randall City Hall from 1 p.m. - 3 p.m. Tuesday, March 15, to speak with constituents and answer any questions they might have on legislative issues.
The next meeting of the Randall City Council is at 6 p.m. Wednesday, April 13, at Randall City Hall.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.