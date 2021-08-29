A Randall man died after he was involved in a two-vehicle accident in Randall, Sunday.
According to the Minnesota State Patrol, Dennis Lester Jaschke, 69, Randall, was taken to CentraCare Hospital in St. Cloud via North Air Care helicopter, where he later died from injuries sustained in the crash.
A report from the state patrol states that the accident occurred at about 4:32 p.m. Sunday. Lorri Kim Nieradzik, 67, Black Diamond, Washington state, was driving southbound on U.S. Highway 10 in a 2017 Ford F-350 pickup truck with a camper topper. Jaschke, driving a 2003 Ford F-150 pickup, was westbound on State Highway 115 and made a left, southbound turn onto Highway 10 in front of the F-350.
Both vehicles entered the ditch, where the F-350 and trailer overturned.
Nieradzik and a passenger in her vehicle, David Von Nieradzik, 64, also of Black Diamond, Washington, received non-life threatening injuries. They did not require emergency transport.
All three people involved in the incident were wearing their seatbelts at the time of the crash. The airbags deployed in both vehicles. Alcohol was not a factor.
The Morrison County Sheriff’s Office, Randall Fire and Rescue, North Air Care and North Memorial Ambulance assisted the Minnesota Highway Patrol at the scene.
Randall teen injured in Sunday morning rollover
A Randall teenager received non-life threatening injuries when she was involved in a single vehicle crash near Motley, Sunday.
According to the Minnesota Highway Patrol, a 17-year-old juvenile female from Randall was taken to Lakewood Health System Hospital in Staples with non-life threatening injuries as a result of the crash.
At about 9:29 a.m. Sunday, the teenager was westbound on Aztec Road in Motley Township, near the intersection with Highway 10 — about three miles south of Motley. While driving a 2009 Ford Fusion, she fell asleep at the wheel and the vehicle entered the ditch, where it overturned.
The driver was wearing her seatbelt at the time of the crash. Alcohol was not a factor.
The Morrison County Sheriff’s Office, Motley Fire and Rescue and Staples Ambulance assisted the Minnesota State Patrol at the scene.
