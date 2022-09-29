A Randall man was seriously injured, Thursday, when he was involved in a collision near Baxter.
According to the Minnesota State Patrol, Juan Emilio Estrella-Diaz, 32, Randall, sustained “life-threatening” injuries as a result of the crash. The nature of those injuries was not disclosed in the report.
The State Patrol received a report of an accident with injuries at 12:47 p.m. Thursday. The crash occurred at the intersection of Highway 210 and Crow Wing County Road 18 — about three miles west of Baxter.
The report states that Estrella-Diaz was westbound on Highway 210 in a 2013 Ford Focus. Dennis James Richter, 47, Lake Park, was eastbound on Highway 210 in a 2012 Ford F150 pickup truck when he made a left-hand turn onto County Road 18 in front of Estrella-Diaz. The vehicles collided in the intersection.
Estrella-Diaz was transported to North Memorial Hospital in Robbinsdale with what the State Patrol described as “life threatening” injuries. Richter sustained non-life threatening injuries and self transported to a nearby hospital.
According to the report, it was unknown if Estrella-Diaz was wearing his seat belt at the time of the crash, while Richter was wearing his. The airbags deployed in both vehicles, and alcohol was not a factor.
The Minnesota State Patrol was assisted at the scene by the Crow Wing County Sheriff’s Office.
