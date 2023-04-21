The Randall City Council is forging ahead, where it can, on a major public improvement project slated to begin later this year.
Funding the city is relying on to help pay for the project is currently being held up at the state Legislature because a bonding bill did not pass in 2022; nor so far in 2023. The delay has the potential to push the project by a full year, but steps taken by the Council at its April 12 meeting will help mitigate that risk.
The city of Randall has applied for up to $600,000 in grant funding from the Small Cities Development Program (SCDP). At its April meeting, the Council voted to apply for a loan from the Minnesota Public Facilities Authority’s (PFA) Clean Water/Drinking Water revolving funds for improvements to the water and wastewater treatment facilities, which are associated with the estimated $10 million overall project.
In order to, hopefully, prevent the delay in construction from reaching a full year, the Council also approved a proposal from Widseth Smith Nolting to prepare construction plans for the water and wastewater facilities at an amount of $740,000. Once those plans are complete and approved by the Council, the project will ideally be “shovel ready” when the funding comes through.
To pay for the construction plans, the Council also approved a motion to apply for interim financing through the Minnesota Rural Water Association. Those funds, plus any interest, will be added into the overall cost of the project when funding becomes available, so the city will not have to pay anything out of pocket.
Further, the Council accepted a proposal from Widseth for grant writing services at a cost not to exceed $3,200 in applying for funds from the PFA.
At the advice of both Widseth and Nero Engineering, of Minneapolis, the Council also approved a proposal for a 2023 preliminary engineering report (PER) and facility plan amendment not to exceed $20,000 for improvements at the wastewater treatment plant.
Those decisions came after lengthy discussions with Widseth representatives Dave Reese and Emma Clark.
2022 audit comes in clean
Jon Archer, a CPA with Schlenner Wenner, was also on hand at the April 12, meeting to present to the Council the findings of his company’s 2022 financial audit of the city.
There were “no concerns” found during the process, according to the meeting minutes. That was despite the fact new accounting standards were required this year for a more detailed review of city processes.
“Electric, gas and liquor funds all did very well in 2022,” read the meeting minutes. “Water and sewer remained stable, and the general fund saw a decrease primarily due to the purchase of the public works building.”
Randall City Council Briefs:
In other business Wednesday, April 12, the Randall City Council:
• Approved a donation of $2,100 to the Randall Area Business Group for music in the park at the Fourth of July Celebration, July 1;
• Accepted donations of $300 and $3,167.07, respectively, from the Randall Cushing Area Lions Club for the Fourth of July Medallion Hunt and to cover half of the cost of new flooring in the Bingo Park Community Building;
• Held a discussion about ordering decorative banners for some of the utility poles in town. After reviewing options, the Council agreed on a “flag style” banner, which will read, “Welcome to Randall.” City Manager Matt Pantzke was asked to get a proof for review and place an order for 15 banners;
• Approved a planning and zoning permit for Tim Strack to build a 50-by-114-foot, 26-unit storage shed;
• Approved a planning and zoning permit for William Nutz to tear down the old garage on his property and build a 40-by-54 foot new garage in its place; and
• Heard from Pantzke that flooring had been installed at both the Randall Municipal Liquor Store and the Bingo Park Building. Repairs are also underway at the water treatment plant.
The next meeting of the Randall City Council is at 6 p.m. Wednesday, May 10, at Randall City Hall.
