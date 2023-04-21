Randall City sig

The Randall City Council is forging ahead, where it can, on a major public improvement project slated to begin later this year.

Funding the city is relying on to help pay for the project is currently being held up at the state Legislature because a bonding bill did not pass in 2022; nor so far in 2023. The delay has the potential to push the project by a full year, but steps taken by the Council at its April 12 meeting will help mitigate that risk.

Load comments