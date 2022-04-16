Randall experienced an overall strong year in 2021, according to the findings of its annual financial audit.
Schlenner Wenner & Co. CPA Jon Archer presented the findings of this year’s audit to the Randall City Council, Wednesday.
“This year is, again, no different than in the past where we’re issuing a clean opinion on your financial statements in accordance with the regulatory basis of accounting,” Archer said. “That’s what the State Auditor wants a city of your size to use. What that means is, based on the test work that we perform, we didn’t see any issues with your financials.”
Archer said the overall process went smooth, despite the fact it was conducted remotely for the second year in a row. He said city staff was quick to answer questions and provide needed documentation, and there were no issues on that front.
He added that his firm didn’t find any “unusual transactions” as it went through the auditing process. There were also no findings noted in terms of Minnesota control compliance, which in 2021 included the proper expenditure of CARES Act funding.
Randall had a better year than it had projected in terms of the general fund. The city had budgeted for what Archer described as a “pretty close to break even year.” The city included an overall change in fund balance of just $2,437 when it completed the budget in December 2021.
The actual change in fund balance was an increase of $64,978. That left the city with $170,941 in its general fund at year’s end.
The disparity in what was budgeted versus the actual change was largely due to the city taking in more than $82,000 over budget in general fund revenue in 2021. Expenses came in about $3,500 higher than what was anticipated.
“Looking at the detail in your revenues, your city is like most cities, where you have large revenue concentration of dollars coming from the state, you have large concentrations from property tax dollars,” Archer said. “That’s very typical for a city, especially in this geographical area.”
Both in terms of property taxes and intergovernmental funds, the city’s revenues exceeded what was budgeted.
On property taxes, the city collected $135,285 in 2021 compared to a budgeted amount of $113,197. The big gain, however, was in intergovernmental revenue. The city budgeted for $212,307 in state aid in 2021. It actually brought in $266,101.
“Drilling down on that detail, you would see that coronavirus aid you received was about $34,000 of that variance,” Archer said. “Then some transportation aid that you collected was another $18,000 of that variance.”
Spending from the general fund largely went to general government expenses, public safety and public works, which is typical for a city Randall’s size.
Archer noted a “fairly significant” variance from general government expenditures in 2020 ($267,289) compared to 2021 ($188,567). He said that can be explained by COVID-related spending in 2020, as well as restoration and repairs done after a major storm in June 2020 caused extensive damage in Randall.
Overall, general government expenses came in slightly higher than what was budgeted. Archer said this was due primarily to an extra tax increment financing (TIF) payment the city made in 2021.
Public works expenditures were also up slightly, with the city spending $51,524 compared to $50,650 in the 2021 budget.
“This is primarily some street maintenance that you had,” Archer said.
Overall, the city’s cash balance in the general fund increased by almost $65,000 in 2021 over 2020.
In the other two remaining governmental budgets reported in the audit, both showed little activity. The non-major debt service fund — which Archer said is basically a bond issued in 2015 — experienced a small spend-down of $970. The non-major special revenues fund is Randall’s Small Cities Grant. The fund balance at the end of the year was $15,032.
Archer said the city’s enterprise funds had “considerably more” activity and dollars flowing through them in 2021.
The city’s water fund revenues increased by almost $7,000 over 2020, which Archer attributed primarily to higher consumption. Overall, that fund came close to breaking even, with an increase in net position of $634. That left an ending net position of $753,937 at the conclusion of 2021.
“That includes the infrastructure value that’s been depreciated down, as well,” Archer said.
Rate increases propelled a growth in revenue for the sewer fund. The city brought in $106,737 in operating revenue for the sewer fund, while spending $86,617.
In total, the sewer fund had a net position increase of $57,193, setting that overall net position at $195,113.
“It’s been good to see that net position, the fund balance, increase over the last few years,” Archer said.
The natural gas fund is often mainly driven by market costs, according to Archer. As such, there were increases to both the revenues and expenses for the city of Randall, leaving it with a net position increase of $51,513.
The one place where Randall experienced a decrease in net position in 2021 was in the electric fund.
There was a decrease of $32,051, as revenues stayed about the same in comparison to 2020. Operating expenses, however, shot up from $489,306 in 2020 to $559,245 in 2021.
“We’re seeing the affects in this fund of cost increases throughout the year and your decision to hold off on passing those costs onto your residents,” Archer said.
Still, there is an overall balance of $597,580 in the electric fund.
Randall also experienced a strong year at its municipal liquor store. Archer said cities across the board have been seeing pretty significant demand and increases in revenue during the past few years.
That was no different in Randall, where it experienced an operating revenue of $796,813 compared to $713,562 in 2020. That resulted in a net position increase of $73,703.
The solid waste fund experienced similar activity in 2021 compared to what it had in the past. Overall, it finished 2021 with a net position increase of $7,273.
“We’re seeing growth in cash in a number of funds,” Archer said. “Natural gas had a pretty sizable growth in cash balance. Liquor fund also had a pretty sizable growth in cash balance.”
After Archer’s presentation, City Manager Matt Pantzke also informed the Council he had spoken to Archer about transferring some of the money in the city’s checkbook to certificates of deposit (CDs) at the Randall State Bank.
He said there was still some work to be done on the idea. However, his initial thought was to pull $100,000 each out of the electric, natural gas and liquor store funds to convert into $300,000 worth of six-month CDs.
“That way, if the market bounces back a little bit and interest rates start to climb, we can capture some revenue there,” Pantzke said.
Randall City Council Briefs:
In other business Wednesday, the Randall City Council:
• Heard Camp Ripley’s annual economic impact presentation from Major Adam Stock;
• Heard an update from City Manager Matt Pantzke on a possible expansion and further development of the city’s Brummer addition. He said he has spoken with a real estate agent who has been in contact with a developer who might be interested in the project;
• Approved the purchase of a new garage door for the city’s cold storage building in an amount not to exceed $5,300;
• Approved new meeting guidelines and a civility policy for City Hall and the Council Chambers that were brought forth by Mayor Danny L. Noss;
• Approved a water plant relaunch with Tonka Water and Hawkins Inc. at a cost of $2,500;
• Appointed Council members Mary Venske and Carrie Turner, along with Mayor Noss, to be present at the Board of Equalization meeting, set for 2:30 p.m. Monday, April 25; and
• Heard from Pantzke that city staff is working to figure out a time to flush fire hydrants that would cause the least amount of inconvenience to residents.
The next meeting of the Randall City Council is at 6 p.m. Wednesday, May 11, at Randall City Hall.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.